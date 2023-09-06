Abimelec Ortiz arrived at Hickory on the heels of a season-high 13-game losing streak by the Crawdads. He homered in his first game with the club on May 23 and has been the backbone of the team’s success.

On Tuesday night, he put the Crawdads within range of a playoff berth with a go-ahead homer to lead the Crawdads to a 4-3 win over the Winston-Salem Dash in the opener of the final South Atlantic League series of the regular season at L.P. Frans Stadium.

The victory put the Crawdads (66-55 overall, 39-21 second half) on the verge of the playoffs for the first time since 2019. The win inched the Crawdads lead to 3.5 games over Bowling Green (Ky.) in the second-half, South Division standings with 5 games to play.

The Hot Rods (66-54, 35-24) had their game suspended with Greensboro in the sixth inning with the score tied at 1-1. That game will resume Wednesday evening, followed by the regularly scheduled game. With the Crawdads magic number to clinch the division at three, they could seal the playoff spot Wednesday night with a win over Winston-Salem and a pair of losses by Bowling Green.

Hickory fell behind twice in the opening innings of the game. Facing starter Winston Santos, the Dash got on the board after two outs in the first. Brooks Baldwin smashed a 3-0 fastball to center for a single. Michael Turner fell behind 0-2 before slamming a 0-2 fastball off the top of the wall in center for a run-scoring double.

The Crawdads got even in the second with the help of a Dash miscue. Daniel Mateo fought a pitch off the hands and steered it just inside the bag at first for a leadoff double. Mateo later stole third and jogged home when the throw from the catcher sailed into left.

Winston-Salem (60-62, 26-33) went ahead again in the third inning. Loidel Chapelli worked a leadoff walk and later scored on Baldwin’s fly ball to center.

Hickory took the lead for good against Dash starter Norge Vera (0-2) after two outs in the bottom of the third. Maximo Acosta kept the inning alive with a single on a roller to Wes Kath playing deep at third. With Ortiz at the plate, Vera got ahead 0-2 before throwing a hanging curveball. Ortiz’s home run carried well over the fence in right center to put the Crawdads up 3-2.

The home run was the 25th of the season for Ortiz with the Crawdads, the most by a Hickory player since Travis Demeritte hit 25 for the team in 2014. He currently leads the Sally League in homers and is second in RBI with 78, despite playing in just 76 games.

Overall, including his time at Low-A Down East, Ortiz has 32 home runs, which is the most by any player in class Low-A and High-A, and tied for third overall in the minor leagues.

Hickory added its final run in the fifth, when Alejandro Osuna walked and came in to score on Acosta’s double.

Santos completed 4.2 innings for the Crawdads, allowing two runs on five hits and striking out eight. Jackson Leath (4-0) picked up the win in relief.

Crawdads closer Seth Clark earned his fourth save of the season.