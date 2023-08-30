The Hickory Crawdads scored nine times in their biggest inning in two years to open the final road trip of the season with an 11-3 win over the Greensboro Grasshoppers at First National Bank Field.

Tuesday’s win inched the Crawdads (62-53 overall, 35-19 second half) closer to the second half, South Division title in the South Atlantic League. Hickory remained four games ahead of Bowling Green (Ky.), which defeated Asheville 5-3. The Crawdads win dropped the second half title-clinching magic number for the Crawdads to eight. That means any combination of eight losses by the Hot Rods or wins by the Crawdads means a playoff berth.

Each team took a brief lead before the opposition answered. Greensboro opened the scoring in the second inning when Luke Brown doubled in Jack Brannigan. Hickory answered in the top of the third on Wyatt Langford’s solo homer, his fourth of the season.

The Crawdads made it 2-1 in the sixth on Cooper Johnson’s sacrifice fly. Greensboro’s Jase Bowen tied the game again in the bottom of the inning with his 23rd homer of the season. The blast ties him with Hickory’s Abimelec Ortiz for the Sally League lead.

The Crawdads’ eighth inning started with Greensboro’s Julian Bosnic walking Cody Freeman. Valentin Linarez replaced Bosnic and gave up back-to-back infield hits to Geisel Cepeda and Daniel Mateo to load the bases. Greensboro missed a chance for an out, when second baseman Termarr Johnson booted Yosy Galan’s grounder, which allowed Freeman to score. Cooper Johnson walked to force in Cepeda, setting up the big blow of the inning, a grand slam by Cam Cauley to make it 8-2.

Linarez walked Max Acosta before being replaced on the mound by Eddy Yean. However, the hole got deeper for the Grasshoppers, as Yean walked Jayce Easley. One out later, Freeman singled in Acosta. An error by Brannigan at short put Cepeda on base and allowed Easley to score. The final run came on Mateo’s sacrifice fly.

The nine runs were the most by the Crawdads since scoring nine in the sixth inning at Asheville on July 20, 2021.

Brenden Dixon doubled in Temarr Johnson in the eighth to account for the Grasshoppers final run.

Jose Corniell started for the Crawdads and pitched into the sixth, allowing two runs on three hits and striking out four. Jackson Kelley worked around a pair of walks in the sixth and Yohanse Morel had a scoreless seventh. Morel (5-1) became the pitcher of record when the Crawdads scored the go-ahead runs in the eighth. Larson Kindreich closed out the game with a scoreless ninth.

With Freeman’s run breaking the tie in the eighth, Bosnic (1-1) was charged with the loss.