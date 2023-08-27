A matchup between star pitching prospects came down to the bullpens. The Hickory Crawdads scored two runs in the eighth and edged the Greenville (S.C.) Drive 4-3 in a South Atlantic League game at L.P. Frans Stadium on Saturday.

The win by the Crawdads (61-52 overall, 34-18 second half) snapped a mini-losing streak of two in a row and guaranteed them at least a split of the six-game series. The teams close out the series Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m.

The victory also helped the Crawdads step closer to a playoff spot. Combined with a 6-0 win by Winston-Salem over Bowling Green (Ky.), also on Saturday, Hickory now leads the Hot Rods by 4.5 games in the second half, South Atlantic League standings with 13 games to play. The magic number for the Crawdads to clinch a playoff berth is 10, meaning any combination of 10 Hickory wins and Bowling Green losses.

The main attraction on Saturday was a matchup of starting pitching prospects for both sides – Hickory’s Emiliano Teodo (No. 22 prospect of the Texas Rangers, MLB.com) and Luis Perales (No. 10 prospect of the Boston Red Sox).

Both hurlers dominated the opposing lineups through five innings, which ended with the Drive (58-61, 22-31) leading 2-0.

Featuring a fastball that ranged up to 96 miles per hour and a hard-biting slider, Perales cruised through the Crawdads lineup on 79 pitches (53 strikes) with very little trouble. The 20-year-old right-hander allowed two hits and three walks with five strikeouts.

While the results on the scoreboard weren’t as successful, the Crawdads righty may have surpassed Perales in pure stuff, with speed rarely seen at L.P. Frans. Teodo tossed 75 pitches (50 strikes) with 21 pitches at 100 mph and higher and eight more at 99 mph. While the fastball was formidable, Teodo’s secondary pitches, his breaking ball and changeup, made the fastball more effective.

However, a flat changeup failed him in the fifth on the heels of a controversial call. With two outs and a runner at first, Tyler Miller attempted a steal of second. The throw from catcher Cooper Johnson appeared to be on time, but base umpire Tre Jester ruled the tag late much to the dismay of the Crawdads bench and the booing crowd. The next pitch was clubbed by Max Ferguson over the right field fence for a two-run blast.

From there, both managers turned the game over to their bullpens. Hickory took advantage of the pitching change and got even against Nathan Landry. With one out, Wyatt Langford – the fourth overall pick in baseball’s draft in July – hit a first-pitch fastball over the fence in left for his third homer run of the season and his first at L.P. Frans. Abimelec Ortiz (3-for-4) followed with a double off the right-field line and scored on Geisel Cepeda’s single to tie the game at 2-2.

In the home half of the eighth against Drive reliever Reidis Sena, Cam Cauley started the inning with a walk and stole second. One out later, Langford hit a roller to short that was bobbled by Eddinson Paulino, putting runners at the corner. Ortiz cashed in the opportunity with a run-scoring single. A fly ball from Cepeda moved Langford to third from where he scored on catcher Kyle Teel’s passed ball.

For the Hickory pen, Jackson Kelley pitched 2.1 scoreless innings before turning the ball over to Seth Clark. The lefty finished up the eighth but ran into brief trouble when Paulino hit the first pitch of the ninth for a solo homer. Clark walked Teel, but induced Allan Castro to hit into a double play, then struck out Bryan Gonzalez to close out the win.

With Clark finishing the eighth, he picked up the win to go to 4-1. Sena took the loss to drop to 0-1.