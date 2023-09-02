Brutally hot temperatures covered the Catawba Valley on Saturday night as the NAPA Auto Parts Night at the Races presented by Compleat Kidz turned the heat up even further at the Hickory Motor Speedway.

NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Models

There were 17 cars in race one of a playoff week two doubleheader. Kade Brown (23), fifth in national points, earned the top qualifying spot, while, NASCAR national points leader Connor Hall (77) started to his outside.

Brown and Hall dueled for the top spot early with Brown looking inside to take the lead. Michael Bumgarner (97) moved around Tyler Matthews (15) into fourth place and looked to chase down Doug Barnes Jr. (88) for third, while Matthews uncharacteristically dropped through the field.

Hall took the checkered flag, extending his national points lead. Brown finished second, Bumgarner took third and Houston finished fourth. The number 14 car driven by Akinori Ogata (fifth) rounded out the top five.

Heritage Finance Street Stocks

The Heritage Finance Street Stocks competed in a 30-lap feature. Johnny Reynolds (55) topped the time trials to start first with Easton Brewer (4) to his outside and Mark Johnson (13) and Marshall Sutton (64) in the third and fourth spots.

By the midway point of the race, Reynolds, Johnson, Sutton, Trey Buff (48) and Don Machutta (52) made up the top five.

Reynolds hung on to grab the win. Johnson finished second and Sutton took third.

Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Models

The limited late model cars ran a 35-lap event. Bryson Ruff (24) was on the pole followed by Boo Boo Dalton (50) in second, Graham Hollar (25) in third and Jordan McGregor (30) in fourth.

Ruff moved into the lead early with Dalton close behind. In lap 10, Gregory Estell (U2) pulled into the pits with mechincal issues ending his night early.

At the halfway point, Ruff, Dalton, Hollar, McGregor and Darren Krantz (1) made up the top five. A few laps later, Hollar moved to second, getting around Dalton, and then McGregor did the same to slip into third.

Ruff finished in first. Hollar took second and McGregor finished third.

Black Bear Transmission Super Trucks

The Black Bear Transmission Super Trucks pounded the pavement for the next 35-lap feature. Charlie Neill (21) started in front. Joey Shuryan (30) started in second with Ricky Dennie (6) and Ashley Huffman (7) starting third and fourth.

Neill pulled ahead on the start as Huffman and Shuryan touched, bringing out the yellow flags before a lap could even be completed. The complete restart saw Neill pull into an early lead with Dennie giving chase.

Neill got the win. Dennie was second and Huffman took third.

NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Models

The late models closed out the slate with a 40-lap feature. The eight-car field was inverted from race one saw with Bryse Applegate (45) and Tyler Matthews (15) in the first row and door-to-door for the green flag with Mark Wertz (55) and Ogata making up the second row.

Kade Brown snagged the win and Tyler Matthews finished second. Michael Bumgarner came in third.

Racing returns to Hickory Motor Speedway on Saturday with the 47th running of the Bobby Isaac Memorial presented by Paramount Auto Group. After a week off, racing will return on September 16th with Championship Night presented by the Catawba County United Way. Admission on Sept 16 will be free.

For more information, visit www.hickorymotorspeedway.com, find Hickory Motor Speedway on Facebook and Twitter, or call 828-464-3655.