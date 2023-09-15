It took a full season for the Hickory Crawdads to build the best record in the South Atlantic League. It took two games for the season to come to an end.

The Greenville Drive scored all the runs they needed early and finished off a sweep of the Crawdads with a 6-3 win in game two of the South Division series in the South Atlantic League playoffs.

The Drive advance to the league’s championship round, which is a best-of-three series, set to start on Sunday.

The Crawdads got on the board three batters into the game. Alejandro Osuna sliced a changeup down the line into the leftfield corner. Maximo Acosta hit Yordanny Monegro’s first pitch for the RBI single.

However, the game fell apart for Hickory starter Emiliano Teodo in the bottom of the second amid defensive miscues. Bryan Gonzalez reached to start the inning when second baseman Cam Cauley was unable to field a grounder and was charged with an error. Tyler Miller walked before both runners advanced on Ronald Rosario’s grounder to short. Kristian Campbell singled to put the Drive ahead 2-1.

Gilberto Jimenez continued the parade of runners with a single. Nick Decker hit a grounder that forced Cauley to range wide to his left to make a sliding stop. However, his throw to first was wide of the bag for the second error of the inning. The error loaded the bases. Eddinson Paulino cleared them with a three-run double to center.

The Crawdads got on the board again in the fourth inning. Acosta walked, and Cody Freeman singled him to second. With two outs, Geisel Cepeda doubled in Acosta to get the Crawdads within 5-2 and bring the tying run to the plate. But, Monegro struck out Yosy Galan to end the theat.

The Drive took added a run in the sixth, as Miller walked and Rosario doubled him home.

Making just his third start for the Drive since a late-season promotion, Monegro tossed the first five innings to get the win, giving up both runs on six hits and a walk, while striking out seven.