If the Hickory Crawdads go on to make the South Atlantic League playoffs, they have a great option to pitch the first game of the series.

Pitcher Jose Corniell put up another stellar outing Wednesday night to lead the Crawdads for a 3-2 win over the Greenville (S.C.) Drive at L.P. Frans Stadium.

The win was the second in a row by Hickory (60-50 overall, 33-16 second half) to start the six-game series, which continues Thursday night at 7 p.m. The Crawdads were unable to increase their lead in the second-half, South Division standings, as second-place Bowling Green won its game in Kentucky 8-3 over Winston-Salem. With 16 games left, the Crawdads hold a 4.5 game lead over the Hot Rods. The second-half South Division winner will face Greenville – winner of the first-half title - in round one of the playoffs, scheduled to begin on Sept. 12.

Corniell, 20, has shown improvement during the final full month of the regular season. On Wednesday, he completed five shutout innings, allowing just two hits and striking out nine of the 17 hitters he faced. Only three balls reached the outfield. In four starts during the month of August, he is 3-0 with a 1.13 ERA in 24 innings. He’s allowed 13 hits and two walks while striking out 28 batters.

His teammates at the plate gave Corniell (4-2) just enough runs to work with. Collecting six hits, the Crawdads put them to good use to score runs in the first, fifth and sixth innings.

With two outs in the first, Wyatt Langford singled and came all the way home on Abimelec Ortiz’s double to right.

Hickory made it 2-0 in the fifth, when Cooper Johnson doubled and later scored on Cam Cauley’s soft grounder to pitcher Robert Kwiatkowski.

Langford and Ortiz combined again for a run in the sixth, with Langford getting a leadoff walk and coming home on Ortiz’s second double of the game. As it turned out, the insurance run proved crucial.

Anthony Hoopii-Tuionetoa followed up Corniell’s outing with two scoreless innings of relief. Andy Rodriguez added a scoreless eighth before running into trouble in the ninth.

Roman Anthony reached on an infield single, and then was replaced by Cutter Coffey on a force play. The Drive loaded the bases on back-to-back singles by Allan Castro and Bryan Gonzalez before Tyler Miller singled in two runs with one out.

Rodriguez struck out Ronald Rosario but walked Karson Simas to load the bases again with two outs.

Seth Clark was brought in to replace Rodriguez and earned his second save of the year by striking out Eduardo Lopez for the final out.

Noah Song (0-2) started the game for Greenville and allowed a run over four innings. He took the loss.