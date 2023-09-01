The Hickory Crawdads got an early jump early on the Greensboro Grasshoppers and the bullpen had a solid evening to take a 7-4 win at First National Bank Field.

The victory for Hickory (63-54 overall, 36-20 second half) was the second in three games during the current South Atlantic League six-game series.

The Crawdads scored all their runs by the fourth inning, with much of the damage coming against Grasshoppers starter J.P. Massey (2-4). Hickory finished the game with 15 baserunners but only one extra-base hit. That one came in the first inning after Hickory loaded the bases, as Max Acosta hit a three-run double to put Hickory up 3-0 just four batters into the game.

In the third inning, Cameron Cauley singled, moved to second on Massey’s wild pitch before coming around to score on Abimelec Ortiz’s single.

Greensboro (64-56, 28-28) pushed back with a two-run homer by Tres Gonzalez in the third against starter Aiden Curry, who made his Crawdads debut after a promotion from Low-A Down East earlier in the day.

The Crawdads returned the favor in the fourth inning, helped by Greensboro’s wildness. Ben Blackwell singled, then made it safely to second when pitcher Santiago Florez threw wildly to second after Alejandro Osuna bounced a comebacker to the mound. Florez then walked three straight, including RBI walks to Osuna and Acosta to make it 6-2. The final run came on Cody Freeman’s double play to cap the Crawdads scoring.

Crawdads reliever Jackson Leath tossed two scoreless innings, allowing two walks and striking out three, to pick up the scorer’s decision win and move to 3-0 on the year.

Seth Clark delivered three strikeouts over two scoreless innings to earn his third save with the Crawdads.

The win helped the Crawdads take a big step towards a playoff spot, as Bowling Green (Ky.) split a doubleheader at Asheville. The Hot Rods won game one 7-0 but lost the nightcap 3-2.

Hickory now leads second-place Bowling Green by four games in the second half, South Division standings. The magic number to clinch a playoff spot dropped to six, meaning any combination of six wins by the Crawdads wins and losses by the Hot Rods over the final nine games will send the Crawdads into the playoffs against first-half winner Greenville (S.C.)