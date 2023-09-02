The Hickory Crawdads built a big lead and held on for a 10-8 over the Greensboro Grasshoppers Friday night at First National Bank Field.

With the victory, Hickory (64-54 overall, 37-20 second half) has clinched at least a split of the six-game, South Atlantic League series, which continues Saturday night at 6:30 p.m.

The Crawdads scored in three of the first four innings to build a 10-0 lead. However, the Grasshoppers (64-57, 28-29) got within two by the sixth inning. But it was an evening of missed opportunities for the home team, as they stranded 11 runners on base, including two in the eighth and three in the ninth.

Hickory led 2-0 four batters into the game against Po-Yu Chen (5-8). With one out, Maximo Acosta hit his 11th homer of the season. Wyatt Langford (3-for-4, 3 runs) doubled and Abimelec Ortiz (3-for-5, 2 runs, 4 RBI) singled him in.

Ortiz made it 4-0 in the third with a two-run homer, his 31st overall this season and the 24th with the Crawdads, which leads the Sally League.

The fourth inning was a lengthy one for both sides, as the teams combined to send 21 hitters to the plate and score six runs each.

Santiago Florez replaced Chen and had a short evening. With one out, Yosy Galan hit his fifth homer of the season. Ben Blackwell singled and Cam Cauley walked, which ended Florez’s outing.

Brad Case entered but struggled with command. He walked Acosta and Langford to force in a run. Ortiz’s third hit of the night scored Cauley before Cody Freeman walked to make it 8-0. Geisel Cepeda capped the Crawdads scoring with a two-run single.

The Grasshoppers’ response came against Ben Anderson, who made his second appearance after 14 months away due to Tommy John surgery.

Josiah Sightler reached on an error and the Grasshoppers loaded the bases on a walk to Brenden Dixon and Nick Cimillo’s single. A passed ball brought in Sightler before Francisco Acuna and Hudson Head each had run-scoring hits. Tres Gonzalez ended Anderson’s evening with a two-run single.

Leury Tejada replaced Anderson and served up a walk before Jack Brannigan singled in a run to make it 10-6.

A missed catch by Ortiz at first set up two unearned runs against Tejada in the sixth. Wyatt Hendrie reached on the error and later scored on Brannigan’s ground-rule double. Sightler’s groundout scored the final run of the night.

Facing Hickory’s Anthony Hoopii-Tuionetoa, Gonzalez and Bowen singled after one out, but didn’t advance.

In the ninth, Cimillo singled with one out. After Hoopii-Tuioneta struck out Acuna, Head singled to place the tying run on.

Gavin Collyer was called upon to get the final out, but started the outing by unleashing a wild pitch and walking Hendrie to load the bases. But Gonzalez lined out to left to end the game and give Collyer his second save.

Mitch Bratt was activated from the injured list by Hickory and made his first start in two months, allowing two baserunners and striking out three over 1.2 innings. Tejada (6-3) picked up the scorer’s decision win. Ricky DeVito tossed a scoreless seventh for the Crawdads.

With the win, the Crawdads maintained a four-game lead over Bowling Green (Ky.) in the second-half, South Division standings with eight games remaining. The magic number to clinch the playoff berth dropped to five.