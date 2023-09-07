Ben Blackwell cracked a three-run homer for the Hickory Crawdads in the bottom of the eighth inning to cap a come-from-behind win over Winston-Salem at L.P. Frans Stadium.

The numbers could’ve added up to a loss.

Hickory pitching gave up 22 baserunners during the South Atlantic League contest. Hickory batters struck out 16 times.

But the Crawdads found a way to get outs when needed, as well as clutch hits when the moment arose on the way to a 7-6 win.

Scratching out the win averted what would have been a disastrous evening for Hickory in the second-half, South Division standings. The Crawdads (67-55 overall, 40-21 second half) entered the day 3.5 games ahead of second place Bowling Green. The Hot Rods (67-54, 37-24) clipped the lead a half-game prior to the start of the Crawdads game by winning their suspended game, 5-4 over Greensboro. Bowling Green also won the regularly scheduled contest 5-4 in 10 innings.

With the win, the Crawdads are up by three games with four to play. The magic number is down to two, meaning a win by Hickory and a loss by Bowling Green on Thursday would seal the playoff berth for Hickory.

The tone of the evening for Winston-Salem (60-63, 26-34) was set in the first two innings, when it put seven baserunners aboard. However, the Dash settled for a leadoff homer by Loidel Chapelli in the first and Chris Lanzilli’s leadoff homer in the second for a 2-0 lead.

It was the first of three separate leads in the game for the Dash, which saw Hickory tie it in the third, when Alejandro Osuna lined a pitch just over the fence in right for a two-run homer.

But, Winston-Salem came back against Aiden Curry – making his first start for Hickory – in the fourth inning. Chapelli walked with one out to end Curry’s evening. Gavin Colyer entered and promptly served up a double to Jacob Burke. Brooks Baldwin singled in Chapelli and Colby Smelley’s sacrifice fly brought in Burke for a 4-2 lead.

Hickory hitters struck out 10 times in 4.1 innings against starter Connor McCullough, but chased him when Maximo Acosta singled and sprinted home on Abimelec Ortiz’s double to left. The Crawdads got even in the seventh, as Ortiz walked and circled the bases on Cody Freeman’s double to tie the game at 4-4.

The Dash took the lead with two more runs in the eighth. Burke was hit by a Nick Lockhart pitch to start the inning. Jackson Kelley entered in relief, but gave up a pair of soft singles to Baldwin and Michael Turner to load the bases. Smelley walked to force in a run and a second run scored on a double play ball.

The missed opportunities for the Dash to score more eventually cost them the game. Winston-Salem stranded 13 runners for the game. The Dash also hit into two double plays and had a pair of runners thrown out at third. The Dash finished the game 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position.

The go-ahead rally started against Johnny Ray (1-1) in the eighth, when Daniel Mateo doubled and Sebastian Walcott joined him on the bases with a walk. One out later, Blackwell sliced an 0-1 pitch down the line in right field that just cleared the fence for a three-run homer, his second with the Crawdads.

Kelley returned in the ninth and closed out the game with a perfect inning and pick up the win (1-1).

The two teams return Thursday night at 7 p.m.