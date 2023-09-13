An error in the fifth inning was a turning point in a 3-2 win by the Greenville (S.C.) Drive over the Hickory Crawdads on Tuesday night at L.P. Frans Stadium.

The two teams were facing off in game one of the South Division series in the South Atlantic League playoffs.

Greenville will look to close out the best-of-three series on Thursday night when it hosts the Crawdads at Fluor Field at West End with the first pitch at 7:05 p.m. The Crawdads will try to extend the series to a decisive game three on Friday, also scheduled for Greenville.

On Tuesday, the two teams turned to starting pitchers that had experience success against their opponents.

Greenville’s Zach Penrod, who shutout Hickory over six innings on two hits last month, fought through control issues early on Tuesday. He then settled down to give up just one run on one hit over five innings and struck out seven

Hickory’s Jose Corniell, who struck out nine over five shutout innings against the Drive last month, fanned 10 over six innings, giving up two runs.

Hickory opened the scoring in the second inning as Cody Freeman earned a leadoff walk. He later came around to score after two outs when Yosy Galan tomahawked a high fastball into left for a single.

Allan Castro got the Drive even in the fourth, smashing a first-pitch slider over the fence in right for a homer.

The play that proved huge in the game came in the fifth. Kristian Campbell lined a Corniell pitch to right. Hustling out of the box, Campbell had his sights on a double. Right fielder Alejandro Osuna met the challenge, scooping the ball up and firing a long throw on target to Cam Cauley covering at second. However, the one-hopped throw scooted past Cauley with the ball rolling all the way to the fence along the third base line. By the time the ball was retrieved, Campbell circled the bases for the run to make it 2-1.

The Drive increased the lead to 3-1 in the seventh against reliever Jackson Leath. Tyler Miller walked, and Ronald Rosario singled to start the inning. A checked-swing roller by Campbell advanced the runners to second and third before Gilberto Jimenez’s fly ball brought Miller in to score.

The Crawdads got the run back in the bottom of the inning, when Daniel Mateo tripled and trotted home on Cooper Johnson’s grounder to short.

Anthony Hoopii-Tuionetoa kept the Crawdads within the 3-2 margin with two scoreless innings.

Former major league pitcher Frank German, on an injury-rehab assignment with the Drive, struck out two during a perfect eighth inning.

Felix Cepeda whiffed the first two in the ninth before Hickory put up one last charge. Galan just missed a line-drive homer down the leftfield line before earning a walk. Jayce Easley pinch-ran and stole second, but was stranded when Johnson struck out to end the game.