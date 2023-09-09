The Hickory Crawdads are in the playoffs.

The Crawdads resumed play Friday of a game suspended on Thursday with a chance to wrap up a South Atlantic League playoff berth at L.P. Frans Stadium.

Already leading 6-0 in the third inning when heavy rain fell Thursday, Hickory had little problem putting away the Winston-Salem Dash 6-2 to sew up the second-half, South Division title and punch its postseason ticket.

After a brief celebration, the Crawdads completed a sweep of the makeshift doubleheader by blanking the Dash 4-0.

It will be the first postseason appearance for the Crawdads (69-44 overall, 42-21 second half) at the High-A level, and the first postseason overall since 2019. It is the 12th time the club has earned a playoff entry, the fifth as a Texas Rangers affiliate.

Hickory will take on first-half, South champion Greenville (S.C.) in a best-of-three series starting this Tuesday at L.P. Frans Stadium. The Drive will host game two at Fluor Field on Thursday and, if necessary, game three on Friday.

The Crawdads merely had to fend off the Dash during the completion of the suspended game. The previous night, Hickory led 3-0 after the first, when Geisel Cepeda doubled in a pair of runs and scored himself on Daniel Mateo’s single. One inning later, Maximo Acosta’s fly ball to shallow right brought in Efrenyer Narvaez. Abimelec Ortiz followed that up with a two-run homer to right center to make it 6-0.

Hickory’s defense played a large part in helping Winston-Salem (60-65, 26-36) score its two runs in the fifth. After Chris Lanzilli singled to start the inning, a grounder from Taishi Nakawake was mishandled by Acosta at short, which turned a potential double play ball into just one out at second. Loidell Chapelli joined Nakawake on the bases with a walk. Catcher Efrenyer Narvaez allowed a pitch to scoot away on a passed ball, and when he attempted to catch the runner moving to third, his throw went into leftfield to allow Nakawake to score. Chapelli later scored on a wild pitch.

However, that was the last hurrah for the Dash, as Jackson Leath (5-0) entered in relief in the sixth and needed just 17 pitches to complete two perfect innings to get the win.

Seth Clark retired the side in order in the eighth, and then had to work around a pair of runners with one out in the ninth. After a mound visit, Clark regrouped and induced grounders by Chris Lanzilli and Nakawake to end the game, setting off a celebration at the mound.

In the regularly-scheduled game – seven innings by rule – three pitchers combined to record Hickory’s ninth shutout of the season on a two-hitter. Lining up for a potential, game-one start in the playoffs, Jose Corniell’s tune-up lasted six pitches, as he retired all three hitters in the first. Emiliano Teodo (5-3) pitched into the sixth, giving up both hits, walking one and striking out six. Larson Kindreich allowed one baserunner and struck out two while recording the final four outs.

Hickory got what it needed in the fourth, when Cody Freeman sent a Juan Carela (3-7) curveball over the fence in left center for his 11th homer of the season.

The Crawdads added three more in the fifth on RBI singles from Ben Blackwell, Acosta and Freeman.

The two teams resume the series Saturday night at 7 p.m. before closing out the regular season Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m.