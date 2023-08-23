With three weeks left in the regular season, this week’s South Atlantic League series at L.P. Frans Stadium between the visiting Greenville (S.C.) Drive and the Hickory Crawdads is serving as a potential playoff preview.

The Crawdads took the first game of the series on Tuesday night with a 13-5 win to snap a four-game losing streak.

Greenville (56-59 overall, 20-29 second half) has already clinched a playoff spot by winning the South Division in the first half. The Drive now have lost seven games in a row.

The Crawdads (59-50, 32-16) are trying to sew up the second half title and set up a first-round playoff series with the Drive. Hickory's lead is now 4.5 games over second-place Bowling Green with 17 games to play. The Hot Rods split a makeshift doubleheader in Kentucky against Winston-Salem, losing the completion of a makeup game 5-4 in 12 innings to open their evening. Bowling Green won the regularly scheduled game 17-1.

Hickory scored all 13 runs over the first fourth innings, with all but one coming against Drive starter Juan Daniel Encarnacion (4-9). The Greenville defense played a large part in the defeat, committing four errors that led to seven unearned runs.

The first four hitters for Hickory reached base to spark a four-run first. In his first appearance since returning from the injured, Cam Cauley singled, followed by Maximo Acosta’s hit. A wild pitch advanced the runners to second and third before Wyatt Langford singled in Cauley with Acosta going to third.

Abimelec Ortiz worked the count full, which set up a hit-and-run opportunity with Langford at first. Langford took off on Encarnacion’s pitch, which was ball four. Catcher Kyle Teel made an unnecessary throw to second that skipped away and allowed Acosta to score the second run.

Cody Freeman singled in Langford to make it 3-0. With two outs, Daniel Mateo hit a routine fly ball to Allan Castro, who had settled under the ball to make the catch. However, centerfielder Roman Anthony clipped his teammate and knocked the ball loose for a three-base error that scored Freeman.

Hickory added a run in the second, as a walk and an error by Encarnacion on a pickoff throw moved Jayce Easley to third from where he scored on Acosta’s sacrifice fly.

The Crawdads powered up in the third, as Daniel Mateo cracked a two-run blast, followed by Yosy Galan’s solo home run.

Cam Cauley reached on an error in the fourth and scored on Ortiz’s single. Geisel Cepeda added a two-run triple to end Encarnacion’s night.

Jordan DiValerio entered and served up Daniel Mateo’s second home run of the evening.

Josh Gessner pitched three scoreless innings for Hickory. Juan Mejia gave up a solo homer to Castro in the fourth. Castro and Max Ferguson each had RBI doubles in the fifth along with Teel’s sacrifice fly.

Jackson Leath (2-0) closed out the fifth and added two more scoreless innings to pick up the scorer’s decision win.

Greenville added a run on Gilberto Jimenez’s RBI grounder in the eighth to end the scoring.