If the Hickory Crawdads clinch a playoff berth during the upcoming final week of the regular season, they may well look to their games against the Greensboro Grasshoppers in the second half as a reason.

The Crawdads closed out a dominant season series against Greensboro Sunday night with an exclamation point, blanking the home team 9-0 at First National Bank Field.

Hickory (65-55 overall, 38-21 second half) closed out the South Atlantic League series by winning four of the six games during the week. For the season, the Crawdads won 10 of the 12 games played against their in-state rivals, all coming in the second half.

With the win, the Crawdads took another step towards winning the second-half, South Division title and claiming a playoff berth. With six games remaining, Hickory leads second-place Bowling Green by three games with a magic number of four (any combination of Hickory wins and Bowling Green losses equal to four) to clinch a spot in the first round against the Greenville (S.C.) Drive.

The Crawdads will take Monday off, before hosting the Winston-Salem Dash in the final series of the regular season starting Tuesday night at L.P. Frans Stadium. The first pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. Bowling Green (66-54, 35-24) returns home also on Tuesday to host Greensboro (65-58, 29-30) in its final series of the season.

Facing Greensboro starter Derek Diamond (2-1), Hickory scored four runs just seven hitters into the game. Alejandro Osuna and Cam Cauley each walked before Wyatt Langford (2-for-5) doubled in the first run of the game. Abimelec Ortiz rolled out to second, which scored Cauley, and Maximo Acosta singled in Langford. Acosta stole second and third, but was thrown out at the plate on Cody Freeman’s grounder to short, with Francisco Acuna making the throw home.

However, Sebastian Walcott – the Texas Rangers No. 3 prospect promoted to Hickory on Sunday – got a double to bring in Freeman.

A pair of homers increased the lead to 7-0 by the fifth. Langford hit a solo blast in the third, and Cauley drilled a two-run shot, the fifth round trippers for each with the Crawdads.

Osuna’s sacrifice fly brought Daniel Mateo in the sixth. Walcott walked to start the eighth and later scampered home on a wild pitch for the final run.

In what was a bullpen day for the Crawdads, Jose Corniell had a planned shorten start, allowing two walks and a hit while striking out three over the first two innings. Jose Mejia, who got the scorer’s decision win (2-0), tossed four scoreless innings, giving up three hits and striking out one. Larson Kindreich pitched two perfect innings, striking out three of the six hitters he faced. Ricky DeVito closed out the game with a scoreless ninth.