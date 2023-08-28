Thunderstorms and a late charge by the Hickory Crawdads could not derail The Greenville (S.C.) Drive on Sunday afternoon at L.P. Frans Stadium.

The 10-5 win by the Drive (59-61 overall, 23-31 second half) in the series finale forged a split of the series at three victories each. The loss by the Crawdads (61-53, 34-19) meant the team ended the two-week home stand at 5-7. More importantly, it cost them a half-game in the second half, South Division chase in the South Atlantic League, as Bowling Green’s home game in Kentucky against Winston-Salem was rained out. Hickory leads second place Bowling Green by four games with 12 to play.

The Crawdads will start a six-game series at Greensboro on Tuesday. They’ll return to Hickory on Tuesday, September 5 for a series against Winston-Salem to close out the regular season. Bowling Green travels to Asheville this coming week before facing Greensboro at home to end the regular season. The winner of the second-half division chase will face Greenville in the first round for a best-of-three series starting on Tuesday, September 12.

Hickory took a 2-0 lead in the first inning, when Max Acosta hit his 10th homer of the season and Abimelec Ortiz (2-for-4) singled in Wyatt Langford, who had walked and stole second.

The lead was short lived. In the second inning, Gilberto Jimenez hit a grand slam to put Greenville ahead 4-2.

The Drive poured it on in the fourth inning with six runs, as seven of the first eight hitters reached base. Kristian Campbell homered to start the inning. The Drive also got RBI singles from Cutter Coffey and Ronald Rosario. After an error loaded the bases, Tyler Miller cleared them with a double to the gap to make it 10-2 in favor of Greenville.

Dark clouds and lightning were on display beyond the outfield, but the rain never materialized. The threatening storms eventually drifted away.

The Crawdads put together three hits in the sixth inning but settled for a Cam Cauley RBI single. They added two more in the seventh inning on Freeman’s single and a groundout by Geisel Cepeda to account for the final runs.

With the forecast in doubt, both teams went with a bullpen day, each running six pitchers to the mound. Nate Tellier (6-1) came in with two outs in the second and allowed two baserunners over 2.1 innings to pick up the scorer’s decision win.

Josh Gessner (0-1) entered in the second inning and gave up the grand slam that tagged him with the loss.