The Greensboro Grasshoppers scored three runs in the first inning on Wednesday and never trailed in defeating the Hickory Crawdads 6-2 at First National Bank Field.

The win by the Grasshoppers (64-55 overall, 28-27 second half) was the first of the season over Hickory. The two teams have played eight games.

With the loss, Hickory (62-54, 35-20) saw its lead in the second half, South Division shrink to 3.5 games over second-place Bowling Green (Ky.) which was rained out at Asheville. That game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday.

Greensboro scored all the runs it needed just five batters into the game. Facing Crawdads starter Winston Santos (7-9), Tres Gonzalez walked. One out later, Jase Bowen was hit by a pitch. Santos struck out Jack Brannigan and worked a full count to Josiah Sightler before the Grasshoppers first baseman smacked a three-run homer.

The Grasshoppers continued the onslaught in the first, loading the bases on the three straight singles. The final one by Brenden Dixon hit Santos and forced him out of the game with an injury. Florencio Serrano replaced Santos and recorded the final out of the inning by striking out Wyatt Hendrie.

Dixon made it 4-0 in the fourth with his 11th homer of the season. However, that was the only run allowed by Serrano, who pitched through the fifth and allowed the Crawdads to get back into the game.

An error enabled Hickory to score in the fifth. Daniel Mateo singled and reached third when third baseman Francisco Acuna threw wildly to second on a double play chance. A walk to Jayce Easley loaded the bases, but the Crawdads settled for one run on Alejandro Osuna’s fielder’s choice roller.

The unearned run was the lone blemish by Grasshoppers starter Thomas Harrington (3-5), who made it through six innings, striking out five and walking three.

Hickory added its final run against Duke product Jack Carey after two outs in the seventh, connecting singles by Easley, Osuna and Cam Cauley.

Greensboro got the run back in the bottom of the seventh when Jack Brannigan doubled, moved to third on Nick Cimillo’s groundout, and scored when a pickoff attempt by Cody Freeman skipped into leftfield for the run-scoring error.

Luke Brown hit his sixth homer of the season in the eighth for Greensboro’s final run.

Ryan Harbin tossed the final two innings of the night to get his first save for Greensboro.