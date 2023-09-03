The Greensboro Grasshoppers built a big lead by the fifth inning and cruised to an 8-1 win over the visiting Hickory Crawdads on Saturday night at First National Bank Field

The Grasshoppers (65-57 overall, 29-29 second half) pulled within a 3-2 margin in the six-game, South Atlantic League series, which concludes Sunday evening at 6:30 p.m.

With the loss, Hickory (64-55 overall, 37-22 second half) saw its lead shrink to three games in the second-half, South Division standings. Second-place Bowling Green (Ky.) crept closer after holding on to beat Asheville 8-6 on Saturday. With seven games to play, the magic number for the Crawdads to clinch the second half title and a playoff berth is five – any combination of Hickory wins and Bowling Green losses.

Coming off his strongest outing of the season last week against Rome (Ga.), Emiliano Teodo saw his luck run out in the second inning, when the Grasshoppers chased the Crawdads starter with two outs. After the first out, Luke Brown tripled and Brenden Dixon walked to start the rally. Hudson Head’s blooper to left fell for a run-scoring double, which placed Dixon at third. Teodo (4-3) hit Sammy Siani with a pitch but appeared on the verge of escaping further damage after striking out Wyatt Hendrie. However, Termarr Johnson doubled in two runs to make it 3-0 and end Teodo’s night.

The first two Greensboro hitters reached in the fourth before Siani’s fielder’s choice moved Dixon to third. From there, a squeeze bunt by Hendrie worked to perfection to score Dixon.

Yosy Galan had the only Crawdads’ success on the night by hitting his sixth homer in the fifth.

However, the Grasshoppers scorched the Crawdads for four in the fifth to account for the game’s final margin. A pair of walks started the inning, which prompted Hickory to bring in Jackson Leath in place of Nick Lockhart. A sac bunt moved the runners to second and third, before Head reached on an error by Maximo Acosta at second. Greensboro capped the game-clinching inning with an RBI single by Siani and a two-run double by Hendrie.

Bubba Chandler started and completed the requisite five innings to pick up the win (9-4). The right-hander struck out four and allowed four this and two walks. Duke product Jack Carey and Ryan Harbin combined to allow a walk over four shutout innings to close out the game.

Hickory tallied just four hits on the night. The highlight of the night was the return of Jean Casanova after two seasons away due to an injury. The right-hander gave up a walk and a hit, but struck out three over two scoreless innings.