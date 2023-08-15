On the road for most of the last six weeks, the Hickory Crawdads enjoyed the friendly confines of L.P. Frans Stadium to open a two-week homestand Tuesday night. The Crawdads lineup struck early and their teammates on the mound took care of the rest in a 9-3 win over the Rome (Georgia) Braves.

The Crawdads (57-46 overall, 30-12 in second half of South Atlantic League season) returned home after their longest road trip of the season, going 10-2 against Aberdeen (Maryland) and Asheville. The trip capped a stretch of games in which the Crawdads played 23 of 32 games away from home. Going 20-12 overall, the Crawdads maintained a three-game lead over Bowling Green (Kentucky) for the second-half South Division lead in the SAL heading into Tuesday’s game. Hickory picked up another game in the standings, as Bowling Green lost 5-1 at Greensboro.

After a scoreless first inning, the Crawdads blew open the game with six runs in the second against starter Patrick Halligan (5-5). Max Acosta led off with a single and moved to third on Geisel Cepeda’s ground-rule double. Yosy Galan’s grounder to second brought in Acosta before Cooper Johnson walked. The parade on the bases continued with an RBI single by Angel Aponte followed by Benjamin Blackwell’s run-scoring double. Jayce Easley lined a single to score Blackwell. One out later, Abimelec Ortiz flared a double to left to score the final two runs.

Galan hit a two-run homer in the third and Acosta added a solo blast in the fourth to make it 9-0.

That was all that Crawdads starter Emiliano Teodo (4-2) needed. The right-hander tossed five shutout innings, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out nine. Seth Clark added two scoreless innings in relief.

Rome (50-59, 20-23) got all three of its runs against Jackson Kelley in the eighth. A bases-loaded walk earned by Drake Baldwin spoiled the shutout. David McCabe added a two-run single for the Braves' final runs. Ricky DeVito entered with two outs in the eighth and struck out Geraldo Quintero to end the threat, then pitched a perfect ninth to close out the game.

The teams resume play Wednesday at 7 p.m. The six-game series continues with 7 p.m. contests on Thursday, Friday and Saturday and a 2 p.m. first pitch on Sunday.