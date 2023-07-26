Blake Coffey started training to be a professional wrestler when he was 15 years old and had his first match a year later. Now 33, the Hickory native is the owner of Apple City Championship Wrestling (ACCW), a Hiddenite-based company that held its first event in March.

ACCW was known as Alexander County Championship Wrestling for seven years before the previous owner turned the promotion over to Coffey. It was then that it was rebranded as Apple City Championship Wrestling, an appropriate name for a company that runs regular events in a county known for its apples.

“It was an easy changeover to still have the lettering ACCW, and then we also operate under the ‘ACCW LIVE’ moniker as well because we wanted to be able to take our events outside of the Hiddenite area into Hickory,” said Coffey.

That’s exactly what ACCW will do next month. On Aug. 19, live pro wrestling returns to Brookford Town Hall, located at 1700 South Center Street in Hickory, for the first time in over a decade.

For Coffey, the upcoming event has special meaning. Brookford Town Hall is where he wrestled his first match 17 years ago, and it has been a goal of his “to bring wrestling back to Brookford.”

Eight matches are scheduled to take place on Aug. 19, including three championship bouts. ACCW Tag Team Champions All Worm No Soul will defend against Fist 2 Cuffs, ACCW 64-90 Champion Buggy Wright will take on Kay O’Mari and Apple City Champion Bobby Fish will defend against Thomas Extreme.

The appearance of Fish is particularly noteworthy, as the 46-year-old has over 20 years of pro wrestling experience. He wrestled for Ring of Honor from 2012-17, during which time he also regularly appeared for New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and he was a member of World Wrestling Entertainment’s NXT brand from 2017-21. Since his WWE tenure ended, Fish has competed in such promotions as Major League Wrestling, All Elite Wrestling, Impact Wrestling and New Japan before defeating Extreme to win the Apple City Championship in his ACCW debut on May 20.

“Working with Bobby Fish has been amazing,” said Coffey. “First and foremost, he’s just a really great guy. ... When he came into the Hiddenite Center, he did a seminar with a lot of local talent, and I’ve seen over my 17 years in wrestling guys come in and perform seminars that were previously on TV and stuff, but I’ve never seen a seminar as structured and as hands-on as the one that he performed with the team that day.”

Other singles matches scheduled for the Aug. 19 show are as follows: Mike Levy vs. Kay Holiday, Rob Killjoy vs. Marcus Kross, Kasey Fox vs. Airica Demia and Cameron Jackson vs. Lucky Ali. A tag team match between Whiskey Business and Revolt is also set to take place.

Tickets for the event at Brookford Town Hall are $15 for ringside seats and $10 for auditorium seating, while children 5 years of age and under will be admitted for free. Free parking will be available, the venue is handicap accessible and there will also be food sold on site. Doors open at 6 p.m., one hour before the show begins.

“For a long time under the previous owner ... the company kind of operated in the dark,” said Coffey. “It was the hidden gem of Hiddenite, and not a lot of people knew about the company. Since we took the company over in March, we’ve brought in several outside stars, whether they were local talents that were creating buzz in other promotions or if it was bigger names from the area. In March we had Gunner come in, which he’s local here in Hickory and he also wrestled for WWE under the name Jaxson Ryker, so we brought him in to kick off our takeover. And then we had Bobby (Fish) and at our last event in July we had Caleb Konley, who’s done work with multiple promotions.

“My goal for the company is just to put more eyes on the product than what it had previously,” he added. “And really I want to make it a place where people can learn and grow, but I also want to put out quality wrestling and I want the quality wrestlers in the area to want to be on these events. Based off our production and crowd size, typically in the summer months we have seen a fall (in attendance), but this summer our company’s maintained very strong, so I’m really excited leading into this Brookford event.”

ACCW is sponsored by Swim N Pool & Spa, Figure 4 Collectibles, Garry Goble Insurance Agency Inc., Patriot Axe Throwing, Lake Lookout Campground N.C., Hillbilly Hemp, Rad Vending, CyberBuzz Entertainment LLC, Time Tunnel Comics, Lake Time Adventures, Mirror Images Aluminum Polishing and Detailing, Reaper Cycles, and Swanton Pod. More information about ACCW can be found at www.accwlive.com or by searching for “Apple City Championship Wrestling” on Facebook, Twitter or YouTube.

Tickets for the Aug. 19 event at Brookford Town Hall can be purchased online at www.ticketstripe.com/accwlive.