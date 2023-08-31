The Southern Putting Tour returned to the Hickory Putt-Putt Fun Center in late July, and several local players fared well. In Saturday’s John Connor Memorial, the PPA (pro) division was won by Icard’s Greg Newport. Newport bested Hickory’s Kevin Dickey by 3 shots in the four-round event, 97—100, shooting a superb final round 21 in the rain. Montgomery, Alabama’s Randy Reeves took third at 102.

In the APA (amateur) division, Todd Trent from Hampton, Georgia won decisively with a strong showing, shooting 102 to beat Richard Miller of Valdese by 6 shots. Denver, N.C.’s Billy Mize finished third and Bryan Deal of Valdese finished fourth.

Newport, considered by many to be the SPT’s top current player, said of Hickory’s course #1, “I absolutely love that course — on my list of top 5 in the nation.”

On Sunday, players enjoyed ideal weather conditions for the North Carolina State Championship. The pro division saw Newport continue his stellar play. Leading by 3 strokes at the beginning of the final round, he closed with a fine 24, but was topped by Randy Reeves, who set a new course record at 20 to get the victory by one shot. Kingsport, Tennessee’s Sid Davis finished another three shots back.

The amateur division’s state championship was a wild shootout with Todd Trent leading by 2 shots going into the final round. Richard Miller, playing his first APA weekend, began the final round 4 shots behind and began his round with a bogey 3. In historic comeback fashion, Miller proceeded to ace 14 of his last 17 holes, including a perfect 9 on the back nine, to win by 3 shots over Trent and Jacksonville, Florida’s David Atz. Billy Mize took fourth place at another shot back. The win was a huge one for Miller, a 55-year-old construction contractor, and the future is apparently bright in the sport for the amateur North Carolina State Champ, who’s only been playing Putt-Putt for nine months. Miller, who was “really just hoping for a top 5 finish,” called winning the state championship “an absolutely awesome experience… one I’ll never forget.”

Finally, there was a strong field of putters competing in the novice division. Vale’s Dwight Hall finished strong with rounds of 26 and 25 to become the Novice State Champion. Hall won by 4 shots over Fred T. Foard High School star golfer Jaydon DelVechio of Newton, and Hickory’s Greg Miller finished another shot back. Hall, who has played Putt-Putt tournaments with his wife Ann for almost 20 years, called the victory, “…one of the most exciting moments of my life – it will always be a precious memory.”

There’s a lot of great emotion in this sport, as well as extraordinary world-class putting. Manager Jim Havner invites everyone out to enjoy the Hickory Putt-Putt Fun Center, which is one of only 34 remaining Putt-Putts in the country and one of only two with four 18-hole courses.