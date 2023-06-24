Last year, the New York Empire won the American Ultimate Disc League championship with a perfect 15-0 record. And they could be well on their way to defending their title, as they’re one of only two 8-0 teams in the 24-team AUDL in 2023 — the Salt Lake Shred are the other.

Hickory High alumnus Jack Williams was the MVP of Championship Weekend in 2022 and has established himself as one of the top Ultimate Frisbee players in the country. The 28-year-old has completed 94.6% of his passes for 1,444 throwing yards, and he also has 1,170 receiving yards, 13 goals, 21 assists and 15 hockey assists in 162 minutes played.

As a team, New York has outscored opponents 146-100. The Empire have earned wins over the Philadelphia Phoenix (17-8), the Toronto Rush (24-11), the DC Breeze (18-17), the Phoenix (18-16), the Boston Glory (8-5), the Montreal Royal (16-10), the Atlanta Hustle (20-17) and the Glory (25-16).

New York’s next game will be a home contest against the Breeze next Friday at 7 p.m. at Joseph F. Fosina Field.

Below is a look at how other professional athletes with local ties have fared in recent weeks.

GOLF

J.T. Poston, PGA Tour competitor: After tying for 38th with a four-day score of 291 (3-over-par) during the Memorial Tournament June 1-4 at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, Poston missed the cut during last week’s U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club. However, the 30-year-old Hickory High graduate shot a 4-under-par 66 during the opening round of the Travelers Championship on Thursday at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, to enter Friday’s second round in a tie for 35th.

The third round of the Travelers Championship is scheduled for today and the final round will take place on Sunday. Golf Channel will have TV coverage from 1-3 p.m. both days, while CBS will take over from 3-6 p.m.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Hunter Harvey, Washington Nationals pitcher: Harvey earned his fourth save of the season in the Nationals’ 3-0 home shutout of the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday, rebounding from back-to-back outings in which he allowed runs. The 28-year-old former Bandys High standout hadn’t allowed an unearned run in five consecutive outings prior to those appearances, but he still has a 3-3 record to go with a respectable 3.69 ERA and 35 strikeouts against 11 walks in 30 outings spanning 31 2/3 innings.

Washington continues a three-game road series with the San Diego Padres tonight at 8:40 p.m. before the teams play the series finale on Sunday at 4:10 p.m.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Justin Dean, Mississippi Braves outfielder: Dean started the 2023 season at the Atlanta Braves’ Triple-A affiliate at Gwinnett, but struggled and was sent down to Double-A Mississippi on April 28. The 26-year-old Lenoir-Rhyne product received another chance at Gwinnett this month — he was promoted to the Stripers on June 9 — but he has been back at Mississippi since Tuesday.

All told, Dean is batting .227 this year with 45 hits including five home runs, three doubles and a triple in 61 games (34 at Double-A, 27 at Triple-A). He also has 23 RBIs, 39 runs scored, 17 stolen bases in 23 attempts and 39 walks.

Mississippi had won two of the first three games of a six-game home series with the Birmingham Barons entering Game 4 on Friday. The clubs will face off again tonight at 7:05 p.m. before finishing the series on Sunday at 3:05 p.m.

Hayden Deal, Mississippi Braves pitcher: A left-hander hurler who previously attended Bandys High, Deal has made 18 appearances (two starts) for Mississippi in 2023. The 28-year-old is currently 2-1 with a 3.42 ERA, 24 strikeouts and 12 walks in 26 1/3 innings.

Deal also has two holds this season, and opposing batters are hitting .223 against him.

Nick Clarno, Augusta GreenJackets catcher: Another Lenoir-Rhyne alum who is playing in the Atlanta Braves’ minor league system, Clarno is presently a member of the organization’s Single-A affiliate. Although the 24-year-old hasn’t yet found his way at the plate, he has been a menace to would-be base stealers, throwing out 40 of 93 (43%) runners who have tried to run on him.

Clarno has played in 35 games for the GreenJackets, totaling 303 2/3 innings. Augusta is currently in the midst of a two-week road trip that continues with a game against the Delmarva (Maryland) Shorebirds tonight at 7:05 p.m.