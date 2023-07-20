Caleb Farley continues to give back to his alma mater.

Ahead of his third season in the National Football League, the Tennessee Titans cornerback returned to Maiden High — the school he attended from 2013-17 — last Friday to host a free youth football camp for the second straight year. Over 100 children participated in the camp, which was held at the Blue Devils’ Thomas E. Brown Stadium.

“It means more than I could express with words,” Farley told WCNC-TV’s Nick Carboni during the camp. “I was just over here emotional, just taking it all in. It’s something that I would love to continue to do.”

During his senior season at Maiden, Farley scored 58 touchdowns as the team’s starting quarterback, finishing with 37 rushing scores and 21 passing TDs. He accounted for 4,350 yards and scored eight TDs two weeks in a row on his way to receiving second team all-state honors and being named the Southern District 7 2A Conference Player of the Year.

After tearing his ACL during his first year at Virginia Tech, Farley was converted from wide receiver to cornerback as a redshirt freshman. He ultimately appeared in 24 career games (23 starts) for the Hokies, registering 56 tackles (43 solo) to go with six interceptions, 25 passes defensed and one sack.

The Titans selected Farley with the 22nd overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft, but his professional career has been marred by injuries thus far. He has been limited to 12 total games — three in 2021 and nine in 2022 — amassing 14 tackles (13 solo) to go with one pass defensed.

Nonetheless, football remains fun for the 24-year-old. He told Carboni that NFL players “get paid very well to play a child’s game” and that as he prepares for the 2023 season, he’s “just trying to get my body in order.”

It’s also clear that Farley has never forgotten where he came from. He returns to Maiden when he can, always looking to lend a helping hand to the community he grew up in.

“This community has always supported me,” said Farley. “I love them for it. So they will always have my support in return.”

Here’s a glance at how other professional athletes with local ties have been faring as of late:

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

JaQuan Artis, Northern Arizona Wranglers defensive end: After signing with the Edmonton Elks of the Canadian Football League in February, Artis was among six players released by the team on May 16. A week later, the 25-year-old Lenoir-Rhyne alumnus signed with the Wranglers, with whom he won the 2022 IFL championship while also being named the Most Valuable Player of the championship game and the league’s defensive player of the year and defensive rookie of the year.

Artis made his 2023 IFL debut in Northern Arizona’s 47-40 road loss to the Duke City Gladiators on May 27, and he also played in the subsequent five games before missing the regular-season finale, a 55-39 road loss to the Arizona Rattlers this past Saturday. The Wranglers enter the playoffs with a 7-8 record and they will visit the Rattlers (11-4) again in the opening round on Saturday at 9:05 p.m. at the Footprint Center in Phoenix.

Artis has recorded 24 tackles for the Wranglers in 2023, including 10 solo stops. He had a season-high seven tackles in a 37-29 home loss to the Frisco Fighters on June 17.

Chase Allbaugh, Quad City Steamwheelers kicker: The holder of several of Lenoir-Rhyne’s career and single-season kicking records, Allbaugh has spent the 2023 IFL season with the Steamwheelers, who are based in Moline, Illinois. Quad City posted a 9-6 record during the regular season and will travel to the Frisco Fighters (13-2) in the first round of the playoffs on Saturday at 8:05 p.m.

The 24-year-old Allbaugh has made 10 field goals this year, including a long of 39 yards. He has also made 71 extra points and has kicked off 120 times, averaging 48.5 yards per kickoff while tallying six touchbacks.

GOLF

J.T. Poston, PGA Tour competitor: Poston has tied for sixth each of the past two weeks, posting a four-round total of 268 (16-under-par) during the John Deere Classic July 6-9 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois, before totaling 271 strokes (9-under) during the Genesis Scottish Open last Thursday through Sunday at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland. The 30-year-old Hickory High product has shot a 69 or lower in seven of his last eight rounds entering the British Open, which will be televised today through Sunday on Golf Channel and NBC from Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England.

Poston, who has pocketed over $480,000 in winnings over the past two weeks, teed off at 3:03 a.m. this morning along with playing partners Stewart Cink and Trey Mullinax. Poston, Cink and Mullinax will begin their second round on Friday at 8:04 a.m.

Poston is currently the 52nd-ranked player in the world and he is 59th in the FedEx Cup standings with 605 points. He has won $2,005,875 this year, averaging a score of 70.2 during the 72 rounds that he has played across 24 PGA Tour events.

AUTO RACING

Matt DiBenedetto, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver: DiBenedetto continued his recent string of success with an eighth-place finish during last Saturday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. The 31-year-old Hickory resident has now finished in the top eight in five consecutive races and he enters July 22’s CRC Brakleen 150 with 389 points (eighth in Truck Series standings) and eight top-10 finishes in 14 starts this year.

The CRC Brakleen 150 will start at noon on FS1 and will be held at Pennsylvania’s Pocono Raceway. Only two races remain in the regular season, with the top 10 drivers in the Truck Series standings advancing to the playoffs.

ULTIMATE FRISBEE

Jack Williams, New York Empire player: Williams helped the Empire improve to 11-0 during the 2023 American Ultimate Disc League (AUDL) season with two road victories last weekend. New York defeated the Colorado Summit 19-15 on Friday before earning a 23-19 win over the Salt Lake Shred in a battle of the final two unbeaten teams in the AUDL.

A 28-year-old who attended Hickory High, Williams had 290 receiving yards, 94 throwing yards, two goals, one assist and five hockey assists against Colorado. He added 373 receiving yards, 156 throwing yards, four goals, two assists and three hockey assists against Salt Lake.

New York, which won the 2022 AUDL championship and is currently on a 26-game winning streak after finishing 15-0 a year ago, completes the regular season with a home game against the Montreal Royal on Saturday at 7 p.m. The contest will be played at Joseph F. Fosina Field.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Impa Kasanganay, Professional Fighters League competitor: Previously a football player at Lenoir-Rhyne, Kasanganay is now competing in the PFL after stints with several other MMA organizations, including the Ultimate Fighting Championship. The 5-foot-11, 205-pounder now resides in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and he is 3-0 in his PFL career and 13-3 overall as an MMA fighter.

The 29-year-old Kasanganay earned a PFL contract by defeating Osama Elseady via TKO in the first round at PFL Challenger Series 15 on March 10 in Orlando, Florida. He also beat Cory Hendricks by unanimous decision at PFL 1 on April 1 in Las Vegas before defeating Tim Caron via submission in the second round of a fight at PFL 4 on June 8 in Atlanta.

The PFL playoffs begin on Aug. 4 in San Antonio, when Kasanganay will take on Marthin Hamlet in a light heavyweight semifinal matchup. The other light heavyweight semifinal will pit Josh Silveira against Ty Flores.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Hunter Harvey, Washington Nationals pitcher: Harvey was placed on the 15-day injured list this week with a right elbow strain, but an MRI revealed that the strain was “mild,” so he’s expected back soon. The 28-year-old Bandys High alum earned his ninth save of the season in a 7-5, 10-inning road win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday, lowering his ERA to 3.12 in the process.

Harvey has also picked up three wins in 2023, and he has 45 strikeouts and 12 walks, matching his totals from last season in the latter two categories. In addition, he has already set career highs in appearances (39) and innings (40 1/3).

The Nationals begin a three-game home series with the San Francisco Giants on Friday at 7:05 p.m.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Charles Hall, Lansing Lugnuts pitcher: Former Catawba Valley Community College star Hall, who completed his college career at Tusculum, is currently with the Oakland Athletics’ High-A affiliate, which plays its home games at Jackson Field in Lansing, Michigan. In his debut with the Lugnuts on Sunday, the 28-year-old right-hander struck out three West Michigan batters and issued no walks in 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, hitless relief against the Whitecaps.

Prior to being assigned to Lansing, Hall made 16 relief appearances this season with Oakland’s Double-A affiliate, the Midland (Texas) RockHounds. In 30 innings, he had a 1-1 record, a 5.70 ERA, 27 strikeouts and 25 walks.

Hall was drafted by the A’s in the 33rd round of the 2019 MLB draft and has been in the club’s minor league system ever since. His Lugnuts are currently in the midst of a six-game series with the Great Lakes Loons that will continue with Game 3 tonight at 7:05 p.m.

Justin Dean, Mississippi Braves outfielder: Dean set a Mississippi Braves single-game record with four stolen bases during a road contest against the Biloxi Shuckers on July 1, and he entered Wednesday with 22 steals in 27 attempts for the Atlanta Braves’ Double-A affiliate in 2023. The 26-year-old former Lenoir-Rhyne standout has played in 52 games for Mississippi this year, hitting .239 with 44 hits including five home runs, three doubles and a triple.

Dean also has 13 RBIs and 40 runs scored during his time at the Double-A level this year. Mississippi continues a six-game road series with the Tennessee Smokies tonight at 7 p.m., with Game 4 scheduled for Friday, Game 5 set for Saturday and Game 6 slated for Sunday.

Hayden Deal, Mississippi Braves pitcher: A 28-year-old left-hander who played high school ball at Bandys, Deal allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits with a strikeout and a walk in 1 1/3 innings of relief against the Charlotte Knights last Friday, which was his first appearance since July 4. He has made 21 overall appearances (three starts) for the Braves this season, posting a 2-1 record, a 3.31 ERA and 27 strikeouts against 14 walks in 32 2/3 innings.

Nick Clarno, Augusta GreenJackets catcher: Previously a standout player at Lenoir-Rhyne, the 25-year-old Clarno has seen action in 45 games for the Atlanta Braves’ Single-A affiliate at Augusta in 2023. He recorded his fourth multi-hit game of the season in a 6-5 home victory over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans on July 8, finishing with two doubles and two RBIs as he bumped his RBI total to 13 while also scoring his 17th run of the year.

In 145 at-bats in 2023, Clarno has 25 hits including two homers and six doubles. He also has three stolen bases in five attempts.

The GreenJackets host the Fredericksburg Nationals in the third game of a six-game series tonight at 7:05 p.m.