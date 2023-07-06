Taylorsville native Kyle Troup won the Professional Bowlers Association (PBA) Tour Finals on June 25 at Strikerz Bowling at Angel of the Winds Casino Resort in Arlington, Washington. The victory gives the 32-year-old two PBA Tour Finals titles in his career and a total of 10 PBA Tour championships, the latter of which makes him eligible for the PBA Hall of Fame once he reaches the 20-year service threshold in 2028.

“I had to not think about the Hall of Fame the last few frames,” Troup said following the championship match, according to Nolan Hughes of PBA.com. “With the season that I’ve had, making the switch to grips ... that’s number 10. It’s special, man.”

Speaking of the championship match, it saw Troup defeat Kris Prather 268-225 and 266-236 in a best-of-three competition to earn the PBA Tour Finals title and a $30,000 payday. Six others also participated in the three-day tournament — Jason Belmonte, EJ Tackett, Packy Hanrahan, Dom Barrett, Anthony Simonsen and Jakob Butturff.

Troup’s other nine PBA Tour titles came in the 2015 PBA Wolf Open, the 2017 Mark Roth-Marshall Holman PBA Doubles Championship (with Jesper Svensson), the 2018 Storm Lucky Larsen Masters, the 2020 PBA Jonesboro Open, the 2020 Mark Roth-Marshall Holman PBA Doubles Championship (with Svensson), the 2020 PBA Tour Finals, the 2021 PBA Players Championship and the 2021 and 2022 Kia PBA Playoffs.

Troup also won the 2022 ESPY Award for Best Bowler after being named the PBA League Most Valuable Player and receiving the Dick Weber Bowling Ambassador Award from the Bowling Proprietors’ Association of America. The Dick Weber Bowling Ambassador Award has been presented annually since 2006 to “the bowling athlete who has consistently shown grace on and off the lanes by promoting the sport of bowling in a positive manner.”

Here’s a glance at how other local professional athletes have performed over the past couple of weeks:

AUTO RACING

Matt DiBenedetto, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver: A Hickory resident who was born in California, the 31-year-old DiBenedetto finished seventh during the Rackley Roofing 200 on June 23 at Tennessee’s Nashville Superspeedway. He enters Saturday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course ranked eighth in the Truck Series standings with 358 points, and he will qualify for the playoffs if he remains in the top 10.

Saturday’s race will begin at 1:30 p.m. and will be televised on FS1.

GOLF

J.T. Poston, PGA Tour competitor: Following a missed cut during the Travelers Championship June 22-25 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, Hickory High graduate Poston returns to action today in the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois, where the 30-year-old will look to defend the title he won last year. Golf Channel and CBS will share TV coverage of the four-round tournament, which continues through Sunday.

Poston is scheduled to tee off at 1:43 p.m. today, with Lucas Glover and Michael Kim serving as his playing partners. The trio will tee off at 8:18 a.m. in Friday’s second round.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Hunter Harvey, Washington Nationals pitcher: A Bandys High alumnus, Harvey hadn’t allowed a run in his last seven relief appearances entering Wednesday’s home game against the Cincinnati Reds, and he’s 5-for-5 in save opportunities during that span. For the season, the 28-year-old right-hander has a 3-3 record, a 3.16 ERA and eight saves in 36 games, during which he has struck out 41 and walked 12 in 37 innings.

During his scoreless streak, Harvey has six strikeouts and one walk. He has also allowed just two hits while facing the minimum amount of batters four times.

Washington hosts the Reds today at 1:05 p.m. before beginning a three-game home series with the Texas Rangers on Friday.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Justin Dean, Mississippi Braves outfielder: After recording four consecutive two-hit games from June 17-23, Dean has gone hitless in five of his past nine contests. The 26-year-old Lenoir-Rhyne alum doesn’t have more than one hit in any of those games, and all four of his hits have been singles.

In 44 games at the Double-A level in 2023, Dean is batting .234 with 37 hits, 13 RBIs and 35 runs scored. Five of his hits have been home runs, while he also has two doubles to go with 21 stolen bases in 25 attempts.

Mississippi hosted the Montgomery Biscuits on Wednesday after shutting them out 4-0 on Tuesday. The teams will face each other four more times this week, beginning with tonight’s 7:35 p.m. game.

Hayden Deal, Mississippi Braves pitcher: Deal started Tuesday’s game against the Biscuits, giving up no runs and three hits with one strikeout and no walks in four innings as the 28-year-old lowered his 2023 ERA to 2.87. The left-handed Bandys High product has made 20 appearances (three starts) in all, striking out 26 and issuing 13 walks in 31 1/3 innings while compiling a 2-1 record and two holds.

Nick Clarno, Augusta GreenJackets catcher: A 25-year-old who previously attended Lenoir-Rhyne and is now with the Atlanta Braves’ Single-A affiliate at Augusta, Clarno followed back-to-back hitless outings with a two-hit game on June 23 at the Delmarva (Maryland) Shorebirds. He also had two hits at the Columbia Fireflies on July 2, but has an overall batting average of .172 in 40 games this season, totaling 22 hits including two homers and three doubles to go with 11 RBIs, 16 runs scored and three stolen bases in five attempts.

The GreenJackets host the Myrtle Beach Pelicans tonight at 7:05 p.m. in the third game of a six-game series that continues through Sunday.

ULTIMATE FRISBEE

Jack Williams, New York Empire player: The Empire moved to 9-0 during the 2023 American Ultimate Disc League (AUDL) season with a 21-18 home victory over the DC Breeze on June 30 at Joseph F. Fosina Field, outscoring the Breeze 7-4 in the fourth quarter to earn the win. Hickory High alum Williams had 350 total yards (234 throwing yards, 116 receiving yards) in the contest, completing 88% of his passes while registering one goal, two assists and two hockey assists.

New York has three games remaining in the regular season, including two next weekend. Following a road game against the Colorado Summit (8-3) on July 14 at 8:30 p.m., the Empire visit the Salt Lake Shred (10-0) on July 15 at 9 p.m.

The 28-year-old Williams has played in all nine games for the Empire in 2023, amassing 1,678 throwing yards to go with 1,286 receiving yards, 14 goals, 23 assists and 17 hockey assists in 181 minutes played.