LOCAL PRO ROUNDUP: Succop in new home, Dugger ready for NFL debut in Week 1

AUTO RACING

Matt DiBenedetto, NASCAR Cup Series driver

After narrowly qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, Hickory resident DiBenedetto finished 21st in the Cook Out Southern 500 last Sunday at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina. The series shifts to Virginia’s Richmond Raceway tonight for the Federated Auto Parts 400 in a race that can be seen at 7:30 p.m. on NBC Sports Network, and DiBenedetto needs strong finishes this week and next if the 29-year-old hopes to move into the top 12 in the standings and advance to the second round of the playoffs.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Hunter Harvey, Baltimore Orioles pitcher

Since making his 2020 debut on Aug. 30 after beginning the season on the injured list, Bandys High alumnus Harvey has pitched five innings in five games out of the Orioles’ bullpen. The 25-year-old right-hander took the loss in Wednesday’s 7-6 road defeat at the hands of the New York Mets, but had supplied Baltimore with three consecutive scoreless appearances prior to that, and the Catawba native entered Friday’s action with a 3.60 ERA and three strikeouts against two walks.

Madison Bumgarner, Arizona Diamondbacks