J.T. Poston is climbing up the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup standings and is also currently the 42nd-ranked golfer in the world, the highest ranking he has achieved in his career. The 30-year-old Hickory High alumnus is now 49th in the FedEx Cup standings with 827 points, having won $2,654,800 this year with six top-10 finishes in 26 events.

During last week’s 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota, Poston posted his best finish of the season, tying two others for second place — seven shots behind tournament winner Lee Hodges — with a four-round total of 267 (17-under-par) that included three consecutive 5-under 66s and a 69 in the final round. Poston received a season-best $590,200 payday, but could have earned $850,000 had he played more conservatively on the 18th hole Sunday and finished in sole possession of the runner-up spot.

Nonetheless, facing a three-shot deficit, Poston decided to go for the green on his second shot, but came up short as the ball ended up in the water. He ultimately finished the par-5 with a triple bogey that pulled him even with Martin Laird and Kevin Streelman for second.

Despite losing out on over a quarter million dollars, Poston doesn’t regret his decision. After the match, he tweeted the following: “Not out here to finish 2nd. Trying to win. Would make that decision 10 times out of 10 under circumstances.”

Fellow PGA Tour competitor Max Homa later said the following on Twitter: “Can’t respect the play more. Good on u boys.” He also tagged Poston and his caddie, Aaron Flener, in the tweet.

Poston’s performance at the 3M Open came on the heels of tying for 41st during the British Open July 20-23 at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England. He shot a four-round total of 286 (2-over-par) during the event, which included an even-par 71 in the opening round, 73s in the second and fourth rounds and a 69 in Round 3.

Poston is currently participating in the Wyndham Championship, which he won four years ago for his first PGA Tour victory. He fired a 5-under 65 in Thursday’s opening round at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro and the second round was played on Friday, while Rounds 3 and 4 are scheduled for today and Sunday on Golf Channel and CBS.

The Wyndham Championship is the final tournament before the FedEx Cup playoffs begin next week.

Here’s a look at how other local professional athletes have performed over the past couple of weeks:

ULTIMATE FRISBEE

Jack Williams, New York Empire player: The Empire completed an unbeaten regular season with a 28-19 home victory over the Montreal Royal on July 22 at Joseph F. Fosina Field. The defending American Ultimate Disc League (AUDL) champions enter the playoffs with a 12-0 record and a 27-game winning streak dating back to last season.

Williams had 257 throwing yards, 98 receiving yards, one assist and one hockey assist against Montreal, and for the season he now has 340 completions for 2,185 throwing yards to go with 2,047 receiving yards, 20 goals, 27 assists and 26 hockey assists. The 28-year-old Hickory High product was the MVP of Championship Weekend in 2022.

The Empire host the DC Breeze in a postseason matchup next Saturday at 7 p.m. New York defeated the Breeze twice during the regular season, winning 18-17 on the road and 21-18 at home.

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

JaQuan Artis, Northern Arizona Wranglers defensive end: The defending IFL champion Wranglers knocked off the Arizona Rattlers 62-53 in a road playoff opener on July 22 before falling 68-46 at the hands of the Bay Area Panthers in last Saturday’s Western Conference championship game, which was played at the Panthers’ home stadium in San Jose, California. The 25-year-old Artis, who played collegiately at Lenoir-Rhyne and was a standout player in the IFL a year ago, registered six tackles (four solo) and broke up a pass against the Rattlers. He added a pair of solo tackles in the loss to Bay Area.

Artis had 32 tackles (14 solo) in eight games during the 2023 season. Northern Arizona posted an 8-9 record, with Artis joining the Wranglers midway through the season after beginning the year in the Canadian Football League.

Chase Allbaugh, Quad City Steamwheelers kicker: Also a former Lenoir-Rhyne player, Allbaugh’s Steamwheelers lost to the top-seeded Frisco Fighters by a 57-29 final in the opening round of the IFL playoffs on the road July 22. The 24-year-old made 10 field goals during his debut season in the IFL, including a long of 39 yards, and he also converted 72 extra points.

Quad City (9-7) also received 124 kickoffs totaling 5,971 yards from Allbaugh, who had six touchbacks on the year. In addition, Allbaugh made five tackles (two solo) on special teams.

AUTO RACING

Matt DiBenedetto, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver: Following a 10th-place finish during the CRC Brakleen 150 on July 22 at Pennsylvania’s Pocono Raceway, 32-year-old Hickory resident DiBenedetto came in 17th during last Saturday’s Worldwide Express 250 at Virginia’s Richmond Raceway. The California native’s 2,002 points helped him finish ninth in the points standings during the regular season, meaning he will be one of 10 drivers to compete for a championship when the playoffs begin next weekend.

The next race is the TSport 200, which takes place next Friday at 9 p.m. at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park and will be televised on FS1. DiBenedetto enters the postseason with nine top-10 finishes and one top-five finish in 16 starts, although he is still vying for his first win of the season.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Justin Dean, Gwinnett Stripers outfielder: For the third time this season, Lenoir-Rhyne alum Dean finds himself playing for the Atlanta Braves’ Triple-A affiliate. The 26-year-old was promoted from Double-A Mississippi to Gwinnett on July 23, although he entered Friday’s home game against the Indianapolis Indians with just two hits in 17 at-bats since his return to the Stripers.

After hitting a two-run home run in his first game back at Triple-A on July 25 and adding a single the following night, Dean has yet to record another hit. He does have more walks (nine) than strikeouts (eight), though, to go with two stolen bases in as many attempts.

Dean has played in 90 total games this year, including 35 at the Triple-A level. He is batting .176 for Gwinnett with 16 hits including two homers, two doubles and a triple, and he also has 13 RBIs, 12 runs scored, 24 walks and eight stolen bases in 11 attempts.

Hayden Deal, Mississippi Braves pitcher: A former Bandys High star, Deal is currently pitching for the Atlanta Braves’ Double-A affiliate. The 28-year-old left-hander has tossed at least two innings in three of his past four appearances, which includes two starts and two relief outings, and his ERA for the season currently sits at 3.16 following four innings of scoreless, two-hit ball with two strikeouts and one walk in Game 2 of a home doubleheader against the Montgomery Biscuits on Wednesday.

All told, Deal has appeared in 25 games (five starts) for Mississippi in 2023, posting a 2-1 record to go with two holds and 36 strikeouts against 17 walks in 42 2/3 innings.

Nick Clarno, Augusta GreenJackets catcher: A Lenoir-Rhyne product, Clarno has played in 52 games this season for the GreenJackets, who are the Atlanta Braves’ Single-A affiliate. However, the 25-year-old Atlanta native only has two hits — both homers — in his past eight games to go with three RBIs and four runs scored.

Overall, Clarno has 27 hits including four homers and six doubles for Augusta in 2023. And while he has been impressive on the defensive side, especially when it comes to throwing out baserunners, he’s only hitting .163 for the season.

Ian Foggo, Fayetteville Woodpeckers pitcher: Another former Lenoir-Rhyne standout, Foggo has a 3-2 record, a 4.70 ERA and three saves in four opportunities out of the Woodpeckers’ bullpen this year. Fayetteville is the Single-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, who signed Foggo to a minor league contract on Aug. 16, 2021.

The 25-year-old right-hander also has 32 strikeouts and 25 walks in 23 innings across 24 appearances. But he hasn’t given up a run in his past five outings, during which he has thrown a total of 8 1/3 innings with 11 strikeouts against three walks.

Charles Hall, Lansing Lugnuts pitcher: A 28-year-old righty who previously pitched at Catawba Valley Community College before transferring to Tusculum, Hall has given up runs in three of his past four relief appearances for the Oakland Athletics’ High-A affiliate. He has nine strikeouts and eight walks in 5 2/3 innings during that span, and his overall numbers with the Lugnuts are as follows: an 0-1 record, a 4.32 ERA, 14 strikeouts, nine walks and 8 1/3 innings pitched in six games.

A 2019 draft pick of the A’s, Hall began the year with the Double-A Midland (Texas) RockHounds before being assigned to Lansing, which plays its home games at Jackson Field in Michigan.