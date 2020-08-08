LOCAL PRO ROUNDUP: Poston starts fast, stumbles in Round 2 at PGA Championship

Due to the cancellation of the 2020 Minor League Baseball season, the amount of local professional baseball players currently seeing action is much lower than usual at this time of year. But there are still plenty of local pros participating in various sports.
One of those is Hickory High graduate J.T. Poston, who ended Friday’s second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at 1-over-par, just outside the projected cut line of even par. Play in golf’s latest major championship continues today and Sunday at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.
Elsewhere, Hickory resident Matt DiBenedetto is set to compete in this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race, starting from the 15th position. The Firekeepers Casino 400 begins today at 4 p.m. at Michigan International Speedway, and it will be televised live on NBC Sports Network.
Additionally, former South Caldwell High standout Madison Bumgarner is off to a rough start with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He has lost each of his first two decisions to begin the 2020 Major League Baseball season, and his next scheduled start comes on the road Sunday against the San Diego Padres.
Here’s a look at the latest news about these and other local pro athletes:
GOLF
J.T. Poston, PGA Tour competitor
Poston fired an opening-round 67 on Thursday at the PGA Championship to enter the second round at 3-under, two shots behind co-leaders Jason Day and Brendon Todd. That put him ahead of the likes of Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, world No. 1 Justin Thomas and other top players on the PGA Tour with three rounds to play.
However, Poston struggled in Friday’s second round, shooting a 4-over 74 to end the day at 1-over for the tournament. With a projected cut line of even par, he was not expected to play into the weekend, but several golfers were still yet to finish at press time Friday.
Nevertheless, after missing the cut in his previous three tournaments, Poston demonstrated solid play during last weekend’s World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee. He tied for 30th with a 4-under 276 (four-day total), and ended up donating $2,000 to fight childhood cancer after posting 15 birdies and an eagle during the event.
The 27-year-old Poston, who now lives in St. Simons Island, Georgia, is still searching for his second PGA Tour victory after winning the Wyndham Championship last August in Greensboro. He didn’t card a single bogey during that tournament, shooting a four-day total of 258 to finish at 22-under.
AUTO RACING
Matt DiBenedetto, NASCAR Cup Series driver
DiBenedetto posted his sixth top-10 finish of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season during last Sunday’s Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The 29-year-old, who drives the No. 21 Ford for Wood Brothers Racing, now has 17 top-10 finishes in 196 career Cup Series starts.
Not only that, but DiBenedetto currently sits 13th in the Cup Series standings, putting him squarely in the playoff picture. His best performances in 20 starts this season include a second-place finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Feb. 23, a third-place finish at Kentucky Speedway on July 12, a sixth-place finish at Pocono Raceway on June 28, last week’s sixth-place finish, a seventh-place finish at Martinsville Speedway on June 10 and a ninth-place finish at Darlington Raceway on May 20.
DiBenedetto also qualified to compete in last month’s NASCAR All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee, finishing 13th in one of the year’s premier events. He qualified for the main race by winning the NASCAR All-Star Open, which was held just prior.
This is DiBenedetto’s first season as part of Wood Brothers Racing. He previously raced for Leavine Family Racing, which recently announced that it will cease operations at the end of the current season.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Madison Bumgarner, Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher
Bumgarner’s first three starts with the Diamondbacks have not gone as he would have liked. Formerly a three-time World Series champion with the San Francisco Giants, who also compete in the National League West, he has posted an 0-2 record and a 7.04 ERA thus far.
Bumgarner has yet to make it out of the fifth inning, receiving a no-decision in a 7-2, opening-day loss to the Padres on July 24 before losing 7-4 to the Texas Rangers on July 29 and 8-2 to the Houston Astros this past Tuesday. He has allowed 12 earned runs and three home runs while striking out 11 batters and issuing six walks.
After losing his first two decisions a year ago, Bumgarner finished with a 9-9 record, failing to reach double digits in wins for the third straight season after averaging 15.5 wins over the previous five seasons. He was hoping to turn around his fortunes by joining an Arizona squad that finished ahead of his Giants in 2017, 2018 and 2019, but the Diamondbacks entered Friday as the NL West’s last-place team with a 5-8 mark.
The 31-year-old Bumgarner signed a five-year, $85 million contract with the Diamondbacks last December after serving as the Giants’ ace hurler between 2009-19. He has a career record of 119-94 to go with a 3.16 ERA and 1,805 strikeouts in 1,861 1/3 innings.
Hunter Harvey, Baltimore Orioles pitcher
After making his major league debut last season and finishing with a 1-0 record, a 1.42 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings out of the Orioles’ bullpen, Harvey currently finds himself on the 10-day injured list with elbow discomfort and he has yet to pitch in 2020. Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde isn’t worried, though, despite Harvey’s history of injury problems.
“It’s muscular and it is in the elbow area, so we’re not concerned about it at all,” Hyde told MASNSports.com in a story published on July 22. “It’s just a little tight, so we’re being conservative with him, we’re monitoring him.”
Harvey entered the season in consideration for Baltimore’s closer’s role, and he still has a chance to be a major part of the team’s relief corps. Despite entering Friday with a 5-7 record, the Orioles found themselves tied with the Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays for second in the American League East.
Formerly a starting pitcher, the 25-year-old Harvey transitioned to the bullpen last year. The Orioles selected the former Bandys High standout in the first round of the 2013 MLB draft.
Note: In addition to numerous minor league baseball players from Catawba County and the surrounding area, several local football players are preparing for the upcoming National Football League season. Hibriten High alumnus Nick Easton is an offensive lineman for the New Orleans Saints, East Burke High graduate Tyler Shatley is an offensive lineman for the Jacksonville Jaguars and former Lenoir-Rhyne star Kyle Dugger is a safety for the New England Patriots. Kicker Ryan Succop, a Hickory High grad, remains a free agent after being released by the Tennessee Titans in March.
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!