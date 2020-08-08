LOCAL PRO ROUNDUP: Poston starts fast, stumbles in Round 2 at PGA Championship

Madison Bumgarner, Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher

Bumgarner’s first three starts with the Diamondbacks have not gone as he would have liked. Formerly a three-time World Series champion with the San Francisco Giants, who also compete in the National League West, he has posted an 0-2 record and a 7.04 ERA thus far.

Bumgarner has yet to make it out of the fifth inning, receiving a no-decision in a 7-2, opening-day loss to the Padres on July 24 before losing 7-4 to the Texas Rangers on July 29 and 8-2 to the Houston Astros this past Tuesday. He has allowed 12 earned runs and three home runs while striking out 11 batters and issuing six walks.

After losing his first two decisions a year ago, Bumgarner finished with a 9-9 record, failing to reach double digits in wins for the third straight season after averaging 15.5 wins over the previous five seasons. He was hoping to turn around his fortunes by joining an Arizona squad that finished ahead of his Giants in 2017, 2018 and 2019, but the Diamondbacks entered Friday as the NL West’s last-place team with a 5-8 mark.