The 2023 National Football League regular season begins on Sept. 7, and there are several players with local ties on NFL rosters. They are as follows: New England Patriots safety Kyle Dugger, who is a Lenoir-Rhyne alumnus; Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley, who attended Maiden High; Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Landon Dickerson, who graduated from South Caldwell High; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Tyler Shatley, who attended East Burke High; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Dareke Young, who played at Lenoir-Rhyne; and San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Jason Poe, who finished his college career at Mercer after stints at Hutchinson Community College and Lenoir-Rhyne.

The longest-tenured NFL player with local ties is Hickory High graduate Ryan Succop, who most recently served as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ kicker. The 36-year-old was released by the Bucs in March after three seasons in Tampa Bay, during which he made 84 of his 99 (84.8%) field goal attempts and 132 of his 141 (93.6%) extra point tries, and is currently a free agent with 14 years of professional experience.

ESPN.com lists Dugger as New England’s starting strong safety. The 27-year-old is entering his fourth NFL season, all with the Patriots, who visit the Green Bay Packers tonight and the Titans next Friday before beginning the regular season with a 4:25 p.m. home game against the defending NFC champion Eagles on Sept. 10.

Farley has been in the NFL for two seasons, although injuries have limited him to 12 games. The 24-year-old has been out since undergoing back surgery last December and he is presently on Tennessee’s active/physically unable to perform list ahead of tonight’s road game against the Minnesota Vikings and next Friday’s home contest against the Patriots, which will be followed by the regular-season opener at the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 10 at 1 p.m.

The 24-year-old Dickerson — a third-year pro — left Monday’s practice early with a foot injury and hasn’t practiced since, also missing Thursday’s home game against the Cleveland Browns. Philadelphia will wrap up the preseason with a home contest against the Indianapolis Colts next Thursday before traveling to New England to start the regular season.

Jacksonville has been cautious with Shatley, who was diagnosed with atrial fibrillation on Aug. 5 after suffering a fluttering feeling in his chest during practice. The Jaguars visit the Detroit Lions today before hosting the Miami Dolphins next Saturday, and they’ll hope to have the 32-year-old, 10th-year pro in the lineup when they visit the Colts for a 1 p.m. kickoff in the regular-season opener on Sept. 10. Shatley has played in 123 consecutive regular-season contests, five shy of tying the franchise record of 128 held by long snapper Joe Zelenka.

Young remains questionable for Seattle’s home game against the Dallas Cowboys tonight, although he did return to practice on Tuesday after dealing with a hip/groin injury. The 24-year-old is fighting for a spot on the Seahawks’ roster after playing in 13 games as a rookie in 2022, with his team scheduled to visit the Packers next Saturday before opening the regular season with a home game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 10 at 4:25 p.m.

Like his former Lenoir-Rhyne teammate, Poe is also battling for a roster spot with another NFC West team, the 49ers. The 25-year-old was on San Francisco’s practice squad last year, and he is active for tonight’s home game against the Denver Broncos, which will be followed by next Friday’s home contest against the Los Angeles Chargers and Sept. 10’s 1 p.m. regular-season opener at the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Here’s a look at how other local pro athletes have fared over the last few weeks:

GOLF

J.T. Poston, PGA Tour competitor: A 30-year-old Hickory High alum, Poston continued his recent string of strong play by shooting a 1-under-par 69 in the opening round of the BMW Championship on Thursday at Olympia Fields Country Club’s North Course in Olympia Fields, Illinois. Round 2 of the four-day tournament was held on Friday, while the third and fourth rounds are scheduled for today and Sunday with Golf Channel and CBS providing TV coverage.

Previously, Poston tied for seventh during the Wyndham Championship Aug. 3-6 at Greensboro’s Sedgefield Country Club, totaling a 12-under 268 thanks to a 5-under 65, a 68, a 67 and a 68. He then tied for 24th during the FedEx St. Jude Championship last week at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, where he shot a 7-under 273 that included a 4-under 66, a 67 and back-to-back 70s.

Poston is currently the world’s 40th-ranked golfer, and he also sits 43rd in the FedEx Cup standings with 1,037 points.

AUTO RACING

Matt DiBenedetto, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver: The playoffs got underway with the running of the TSport 200 on Aug. 11 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, where DiBenedetto finished 10th. The 32-year-old Hickory resident is next scheduled to participate in the Clean Harbors 175 at Wisconsin’s Milwaukee Mile Speedway on Aug. 27 at 4 p.m. on FS1.

Right now, DiBenedetto is 10th in the Truck Series standings with 2,029 points. The California native will need to climb into the top eight by the conclusion of the Kansas Lottery 200 on Sept. 8 at Kansas Speedway to qualify for the next round of the playoffs, and he is presently only three points behind Nicholas Sanchez for eighth place with Matt Crafton in between.

ULTIMATE FRISBEE

Jack Williams, New York Empire player: The 28-year-old Williams, who previously attended Hickory High, has helped the Empire move within one win of returning to the American Ultimate Disc League (AUDL) championship game after capturing the 2022 title. New York hosted and defeated the DC Breeze 24-19 in its first playoff contest on Aug. 12 to move to 13-0 on the year and advance to AUDL Championship Weekend, which will include the semifinals on Aug. 25 and the finals on Aug. 26, both at TCO Stadium in Eagan, Minnesota.

Williams had 267 throwing yards, 208 receiving yards, two goals, six assists and three hockey assists in the win over the Breeze. He will join New York against the Austin Sol (11-3) on Aug. 25, with the winner facing either the Salt Lake Shred (12-1) or the Minnesota Wind Chill (11-2) for the championship the following night at 7 p.m. on FS2.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Impa Kasanganay, Professional Fighters League competitor: Formerly a Lenoir-Rhyne football player, the 29-year-old Kasanganay knocked out Marthin Hamlet in the first round of a PFL fight on Aug. 4 in San Antonio to earn a match against Josh Silveira for the Light Heavyweight Championship on Nov. 24. Kasanganay is undefeated during his debut season in the PFL, and he is 14-3 overall in his MMA career, which began in 2019.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Hunter Harvey, Washington Nationals pitcher: Harvey was activated from the injured list on Tuesday after missing a month with a right elbow strain. The 28-year-old Bandys High grad was 3-4 in 2023 with nine saves, a 3.12 ERA and 45 strikeouts against 12 walks in 39 relief appearances prior to his injury.

Harvey pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning in a 5-4 home loss to the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday, registering a strikeout, a groundout and a flyout. The right-hander also pitched around a hit as he threw a scoreless inning in a 10-7 home victory over Boston on Thursday, picking up his 47th strikeout in 42 1/3 innings and lowering his ERA to 2.98 in the process.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Justin Dean, Gwinnett Stripers outfielder: Dean is struggling with the bat during the month of August, hitting below .100 with one hit, one RBI and four walks, two of which came in Thursday’s 16-9 road loss to the Durham Bulls. The 26-year-old Lenoir-Rhyne alum has been up and down between Triple-A Gwinnett and Double-A Mississippi during his fifth year in the Atlanta Braves’ minor league system (sixth year counting the 2020 season, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic).

Hayden Deal, Mississippi Braves pitcher: Deal hasn’t allowed an earned run in three outings this month, which includes one start and two relief appearances. The 28-year-old left-hander, who previously pitched at Bandys High, most recently came out of the bullpen on Aug. 8 and Aug. 11 in road games against the Rocket City (Alabama) Trash Pandas, tossing three total innings of three-hit ball during which he gave up an unearned run with three strikeouts and one walk while notching his third victory in four decisions this year.

Nick Clarno, Mississippi Braves catcher: Another Lenoir-Rhyne alum in the Atlanta Braves’ organization, Clarno was promoted from Single-A Augusta to Double-A Mississippi on Tuesday. The 25-year-old made his Mississippi debut the same night in a 3-0 home loss to the Biloxi Shuckers, going hitless in three at-bats.

Ian Foggo, Fayetteville Woodpeckers pitcher: Previously a member of the Lenoir-Rhyne baseball team, Foggo is now with the Houston Astros’ Single-A affiliate at Fayetteville. The 25-year-old righty has made eight straight scoreless appearances out of the bullpen, lowering his ERA from 7.36 to 4.38 in the process, and he has pitched in 27 games overall while earning three wins and three saves, striking out 35 and issuing 25 walks in 24 2/3 innings.

Charles Hall, Lansing Lugnuts pitcher: Formerly a Catawba Valley Community College standout, Hall is a 28-year-old righty who hasn’t allowed a run in his last three relief outings, which have covered 5 2/3 innings. He has a 1-1 record, a save, a 2.57 ERA and 19 strikeouts against 11 walks in nine appearances spanning 14 innings for the Lugnuts, who are the Oakland Athletics’ High-A affiliate.