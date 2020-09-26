LOCAL PRO ROUNDUP: Jacksonville’s Shatley draws starting assignment against Miami

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Jacksonville Jaguars may have lost Thursday night’s home game against the Miami Dolphins by a 31-13 final, but the bigger story among local fans likely had to do with who got the start at center. For the first time since 2018, East Burke High School alumnus Tyler Shatley was a starting offensive lineman for the Jaguars, playing all 66 of their offensive snaps against the Dolphins.

Shatley filled the center position for Jacksonville on Thursday after replacing starter Brandon Linder in the third quarter of the Jaguars’ previous contest. Linder suffered a knee injury, forcing the Valdese native into action.

The start was the 16th of Shatley’s career since the Jaguars signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2014. The 29-year-old will likely start again if Linder is unable to play when Jacksonville visits the Cincinnati Bengals on Oct. 4.

Here’s a glance at how other local professional athletes have fared recently:

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Ryan Succop, Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker