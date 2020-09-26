LOCAL PRO ROUNDUP: Jacksonville’s Shatley draws starting assignment against Miami

The Jacksonville Jaguars may have lost Thursday night’s home game against the Miami Dolphins by a 31-13 final, but the bigger story among local fans likely had to do with who got the start at center. For the first time since 2018, East Burke High School alumnus Tyler Shatley was a starting offensive lineman for the Jaguars, playing all 66 of their offensive snaps against the Dolphins.
Shatley filled the center position for Jacksonville on Thursday after replacing starter Brandon Linder in the third quarter of the Jaguars’ previous contest. Linder suffered a knee injury, forcing the Valdese native into action.
The start was the 16th of Shatley’s career since the Jaguars signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2014. The 29-year-old will likely start again if Linder is unable to play when Jacksonville visits the Cincinnati Bengals on Oct. 4.
Here’s a glance at how other local professional athletes have fared recently:
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Ryan Succop, Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker
Over his first two games with the Buccaneers, Hickory High graduate Succop is 2-for-3 on field goals and 6-for-6 on extra-point attempts. The 34-year-old’s only miss thus far was a 54-yard field goal that was blocked by the New Orleans Saints in the season opener, but he has made all of his other attempts ranging from 33 to 38 yards.
Tampa Bay visits the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 4:25 p.m.
Kyle Dugger, New England Patriots safety
Although he was limited during Thursday’s practice due to an ankle injury, Dugger caught the attention of those watching during the Patriots’ 35-30 road loss to the Seattle Seahawks last Sunday night. The 24-year-old Lenoir-Rhyne product played 54% of New England’s defensive snaps — finishing with six tackles including four solo stops — and he also returned a kickoff 30 yards in the opening quarter.
The Patriots host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1 p.m.
Nick Easton, New Orleans Saints offensive lineman
Easton played 92% of New Orleans’ offensive snaps during the Saints’ 34-24 road loss to the Raiders on Monday night, a week after playing all 68 snaps against Tampa Bay. The 28-year-old Hibriten High alum has started each of the Saints’ first two games, giving him 25 starts in his four-year NFL career.
The Saints entertain the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night at 8:25 p.m. on NBC.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Hunter Harvey, Baltimore Orioles pitcher
Harvey entered Friday’s action having turned in three consecutive scoreless outings covering 2 2/3 innings. The 25-year-old Catawba native, who graduated from Bandys High, has made eight appearances in 2020, compiling a 2.35 ERA with five strikeouts and two walks in 7 2/3 total innings.
Baltimore began a season-ending three-game road series with the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday.
Madison Bumgarner, Arizona Diamondbacks
Bumgarner has yet to win a game this season for the Diamondbacks, who he signed with last December after winning three World Series titles in 11 seasons with the San Francisco Giants. In eight starts entering Friday, the 31-year-old South Caldwell High grad had posted an 0-4 record and a 7.36 ERA to go with 26 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings, never pitching more than 5 2/3 innings in any of his appearances.
Arizona is currently in the midst of a season-ending three-day, four-game home series against the Colorado Rockies.
AUTO RACING
Matt DiBenedetto, NASCAR Cup Series driver
DiBenedetto, who calls Hickory home, failed to advance to the second round of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs after squeaking into the postseason. The 29-year-old finished 17th and 19th over the past two weeks, leaving him outside of the top 12 heading into Sunday night’s South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, which begins at 7 p.m. on NBC Sports Network.
Even though he is on the outside looking in as far as the 2020 Cup Series championship goes, DiBenedetto will start 19th at Las Vegas.
GOLF
J.T. Poston, PGA Tour competitor
Following a winless 2019-20 PGA Tour season, Poston missed the cut during the U.S. Open at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York, Sept. 17-20, to open his 2020-21 campaign. The 27-year-old Hickory High alum suffered a freak eye injury on the driving range following a 1-over-par 71 in the first round and had to play the second round with blurred vision, which resulted in him shooting a 12-over 82.
Poston isn’t playing in the ongoing Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship in the Dominican Republic, but could return to action when the PGA Tour heads to Jackson, Mississippi, for the Sanderson Farms Championship Oct. 1-4.
