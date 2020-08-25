LOCAL PRO ROUNDUP: Dugger impressing Patriots coach during training camp

The National Football League season doesn’t start until next month, but one player that has stood out is New England Patriots rookie safety Kyle Dugger, who graduated from Lenoir-Rhyne earlier this year. Selected by the Patriots in the second round of April’s NFL draft, Dugger has played at a high level during training camp.

During a Monday press conference with reporters, Patriots coach Bill Belichick praised Dugger’s performance thus far.

“Kyle’s a smart kid and he works really hard,” said Belichick. “He takes coaching well and you can definitely see improvement, I would say not only from day-to-day, but in some cases from play-to-play. I think he’s got a good understanding of football and he’s a pretty instinctive player, so when you tell him something, he usually understands what you’re talking about, especially if he’s had any chance at all to experience it before.

“There are some things that he just hasn’t seen that might take a little longer to explain to him, just because he’s not familiar with them,” he added. “But, he’s very coachable, he picks up things quickly and the things that he hasn’t seen before, once he sees them and can understand what the conflict is or what the situation is that we have to address, he’s been very good to make those adjustments and handle it the next time.”