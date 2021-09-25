Hickory native Dickerson set for ‘Monday Night Football’

Landon Dickerson made his NFL debut during the Philadelphia Eagles’ 17-11 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers last Sunday, taking 33 snaps at right guard after starter Brandon Brooks suffered an injury in the second quarter (Dickerson also took two special teams snaps). Now the Hickory native, who graduated from South Caldwell High in 2016 and attended Florida State University and the University of Alabama — winning a national championship with the latter this past January — is set to make his first professional start when the Eagles visit NFC East rival Dallas on Monday at 8:15 p.m.

The contest will be televised nationally on ESPN as part of the network’s weekly “Monday Night Football” game, and will feature a pair of 1-1 teams as the Eagles take on the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Dickerson, who turns 23 on Thursday, was drafted by Philadelphia in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft, subsequently signing his four-year rookie contract on July 26.

Dickerson had an up-and-down performance against San Francisco last week, but is determined to improve. He recently became a full participant in practice after missing training camp and the preseason due to a torn ACL he suffered during his time at Alabama.