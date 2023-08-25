Looking to break a long losing streak, the Greenville (S.C.) Drive got off to a quick start Thursday night and went on to defeat the Hickory Crawdads 5-2 in a South Atlantic League contest at L.P. Frans Stadium.

The win by the Drive (57-60 overall, 21-30 second half) ended an eight-game losing streak, though Hickory (60-51, 33-17) still leads the current six-game series two games to one, with game four coming up tonight at 7 p.m.

Despite the loss, the Crawdads maintained a 4 ½ game lead over second-place Bowling Green in the second-half South Division standings with 15 games to play. The Hot Rods lost a home game in Kentucky to Winston-Salem, 14-11.

Greenville took out its frustrations from the start against Crawdads starter Winston Santos (7-8), building a 3-0 lead six batters into the game.

Roman Anthony (2-for-4, HBP) sliced the second pitch of the game to left for a leadoff double. One out later, Kyle Teel (3-for-3, 2 BB) yanked a double into the right-field corner for a run-scoring double.

Allan Castro earned a walk before he was replaced on the bases by Tyler Miller on a force out. After Miller stole second, Eddinson Paulino doubled to the track in center to score two runs and send Santos to an early shower.

The Drive made it 4-0 in the fifth, when Gilberto Jimenez tripled and jogged home on Anthony’s single.

The lead turned out to be enough for Drive starter Dalton Rogers to pick up the win and snap a personal five-game losing streak dating back to mid-June. The lefty held the Crawdads hitless until the fourth and was in control before running into his only trouble in the fifth.

With one out, Yosy Galan and Ben Blackwell earned back-to-back walks. Jace Easley sent a soft single to load the bases but the Crawdads managed just one run on Daniel Mateo’s sacrifice fly.

Greenville got the run back after two outs in the seventh, loading the bases on a pair of walks and a hit batter. A second hit batter off the foot of Cutter Coffey forced in the run.

Joey Stock hurled two scoreless innings in relief of Rogers before Felix Cepeda closed out the final two innings.

Abimelec Ortiz provided the final margin with his 30th home run of the season overall, the 23rd with the Crawdads, which gives him the lead in the South Atlantic League.

