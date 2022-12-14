Dugger, defense step up as Patriots get back in playoff position

The Patriots’ 27-13 win over the Cardinals on Monday night will be remembered most for the injury to Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray.

If New England (7-6) ultimately secures a playoff spot it will also be recalled as the game that saved its season.

The victory moved the Patriots into the seventh playoff position and final wild-card slot in the AFC. Yet it remains very much a fluid situation with a tough four-game schedule remaining.

It begins with a trip to face a Las Vegas Raiders team on Sunday that is coached by former longtime Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. That will be followed by a trio of games against Cincinnati (9-4), Miami (8-5) and at Buffalo (10-3) to close the regular season.

But the Patriots walked off the field Monday feeling encouraged by a defense that showed signs it can carry the team over those final four games, if need be, buoyed by the career-best production of Matt Judon, the continued rise of linebacker Josh Uche and contributions from the young members of the secondary such as Marcus Jones.

“Everybody’s got a role, and when their number is called hopefully, they’ll come through for us,” coach Bill Belichick said. “These guys work hard. ... They’re easy to spot.”

The defense will need to keep performing at that level after New England had two more offensive starters — running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) and receiver DeVante Parker (head) — suffer injuries against Arizona.

Defensive back Kyle Dugger, who forced the fumble returned by Raekwon McMillan for a touchdown, said they are only looking forward.

“It was great to be able to get a win and move on and focus on what we have ahead,” said Dugger, a Lenoir-Rhyne alumnus. “We don’t want to dwell too hard on our mistakes, but not having to dwell on a loss and get a win was what we needed.”

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi contributed to this report.