Pressley earns Fall Brawl victory at HMS

The 2022 Hickory Motor Speedway racing season came to a close this past Saturday with the running of the Calico Coatings Fall Brawl presented by All American Roofing and Restoration. The NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Late Models competed in the featured race that was won by Coleman Pressley, while three other races also took place.

The first race of the night saw the Heritage Finance Street Stocks participate in a 30-lap feature. Jesse Clark paced qualifying and started from the top spot with Cody DeMarmels to his outside, while Gary Ledbetter and Landon Huffman made up row two. After passing the leader on Lap 6, Ledbetter led for the remainder of the race, with Clark finishing as the runner-up, DeMarmels taking third, Huffman coming in fourth and Marshall Sutton finishing fifth.

In the Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Models race, which consisted of 100 laps, Hickory Motor Speedway track champion Michael Bumgarner started from the pole position with Ross “Boo Boo” Dalton to his outside. Meanwhile, Bryce Applegate and Clint Fields filled row two. Several cautions flew during the race, with Bumgarner ultimately finishing first ahead of Dalton in second, Tristan McKee in third, Applegate in fourth and William Aldred in fifth.

The next race involved the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Late Models in a 200-lap battle. Doug Barnes topped the qualifying charts and started from the front with Katie Hettinger to his outside, while Taylor Satterfield and Charlie Watson made up the second row for the green flag. In the end, Pressley won after overtaking eventual runner-up Watson on Lap 194 — 2022 NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano spotted for Pressley, whose full-time job is spotting for Logano — with Jaiden Reyna finishing third, Trent Barnes coming in fourth and Isabella Robusto rounding out the top five.

In the final race of the night, the Carolina Pro Late Models took part in a 100-lap race. Kyle Campbell started from the top spot with Max Reaves to his outside, while row two consisted of Brett Suggs and Caden Kvapil. Multiple cautions took place before Kvapil eventually drove on to the victory, with Josh Lowder finishing second but taking home the 2022 Carolina Pro Late Model Series championship, Campbell coming in third, Suggs grabbing fourth and Caleb Johnson finishing fifth.

The next event at Hickory Motor Speedway will be Christmas Kaboom on Nov. 26. There will be food, music, a Christmas market, monster truck rides, a kid zone with inflatables, free pictures with Santa Claus, Christmas crafts, games and more. To end the night, PyroStar Entertainment will light up the sky over HMS with one of the biggest fireworks displays in North Carolina.

