Post 48 softball swept by Caldwell

LENOIR — It was a tough night for the Hickory Post 48 Senior Legion Lady softball team on Thursday, as the squad lost both games of a road doubleheader at Caldwell Post 392, losing Game 1 by a 1-0 final in six innings before dropping Game 2 by a 7-6 score. The five-inning contests were played at Hibriten High School, with Hickory falling to 1-3 on the season after splitting a home twin bill against Wilkes Post 31 earlier in the week.

Hickory’s Mayson Lail took the loss in the opening game despite tossing 5 1/3 innings of two-hit ball with eight strikeouts and two walks. The lone run she allowed was unearned, while Zoey Boston had Post 48’s only hit against Caldwell pitcher Kadie Becker.

Lail and Owyen Lyall pitched for Post 48 in Game 2, as Hickory fell behind 7-2 in the second inning before rallying late. However, the visitors’ comeback attempt came up short as they suffered another one-run defeat.

Hickory’s Addie Wray was 3-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs and three runs scored in the nightcap, while teammate Caroline McIntosh was 2-for-2 with a home run, three RBIs and a run scored.

Post 48 travels to Chase High School on Tuesday for a pair of games against Rutherford Post 423. Game 1 is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.