Post 48 softball sweeps Wilkes, gets no-hitter from Lail in Game 2

  • Updated
Mayson Lail

Hickory Post 48's Mayson Lail, 10, watches the ball after making contact in a file photo from June 7. Lail threw a no-hitter in the second game of a doubleheader against Wilkes County Post 31 on Thursday in Hickory, helping Post 48 complete a sweep of its Area IV Northern Division foes. 

 David Scearce, Record File Photo

The Hickory Post 48 Senior Legion softball team extended its winning streak to four games with a doubleheader sweep of visiting Wilkes County Post 31 on Thursday at Lenoir-Rhyne University. Following a 9-8 victory in Game 1, Post 48 nabbed a 13-0, four-inning win in the nightcap.

With the wins, Hickory improved to 7-3 overall and 5-3 in Area IV Northern Division play. Post 48 is currently tied with Alexander Post 170 and Wilkes for first place in the North, as all three teams have 5-3 records in division play. Alexander is also 5-3 overall, while Post 31 is 5-5.

In Game 1 of Thursday’s twin bill, Post 48 received a 2-for-2 performance from Katelynn Crowe, who had a home run, a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Carolina McIntosh added a 2-for-3 effort with a double, an RBI and two runs scored, while Grace Loftin had two hits in four at-bats with a homer, a double, three RBIs and a run scored.

Pitcher Haven Helton started the opening contest for Hickory, allowing eight runs (five earned) on six hits with one strikeout and six walks in 4 1/3 innings. Mayson Lail relieved her with one out in the fifth and retired both hitters she faced, including one via strikeout.

Speaking of Lail, in Game 2 she tossed a no-hitter during which she struck out eight and issued one walk. At the plate, Hickory got a 3-for-3 performance from McIntosh (double, three RBIs, three runs scored) to go with a 2-for-2 effort from Loftin (homer, three RBIs, two runs scored).

Avery Alexander added a 3-for-4 performance for Post 48 in the nightcap, registering a triple, a double and three runs scored. Crowe was 2-for-3 with two doubles and a run scored, with Paige Barrymore supplying a double, an RBI and two runs scored.

Hickory returns to action on July 12 when it hosts a doubleheader against McDowell Post 56 at Lenoir-Rhyne, while Wilkes hosts a twin bill against Alexander the same night at West Wilkes High School. First pitch at both locations is set for 6:30 p.m.

