Post 48 softball splits with Wilkes

CATAWBA — The Hickory Post 48 Senior Legion Lady softball team began the 2021 season by splitting a doubleheader with Wilkes Post 31 at home Tuesday at Bandys High School. Following a 5-1 loss in Game 1, Post 48 earned a 10-6 win in the nightcap to even both teams’ records at 1-1.

After Addie Wray recorded the only hit and run scored for Hickory in the opening contest, she also went 1-for-3 with two stolen bases and three runs scored in Game 2. Meanwhile, Zoey Boston went 2-for-2 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored and Layne Sain was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored.

Grace Loftin was the winning pitcher for Post 48 in Game 2, allowing six runs (four earned) on four hits with eight strikeouts and two walks in a complete-game performance. She also had two hits including a homer with three RBIs and two runs scored.

Post 48 visited Caldwell Post 392 on Thursday at Hibriten High School before traveling to Rutherford Post 423 on Tuesday at Chase High School. All legion softball games will be played as five-inning doubleheaders.

Here’s a look at the full remaining schedule for Post 48 (all home games will be played at Bandys High School):

June 8 at Rutherford Post 423, 6:30 p.m.