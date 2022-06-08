Post 48 softball splits with Burke County

The Hickory Post 48 Senior Legion softball team split a season-opening home doubleheader with Burke County Post 21 on Tuesday night at Lenoir-Rhyne University. Hickory won Game 1 by a 7-4 score before falling 11-3 in four innings in the nightcap.

“Our numbers are down a little bit this year of players, but it’s (legion softball) big for the community,” Post 48 coach Todd Smith said. “We have a lot of community support, and I just can’t thank LR enough for letting us use this field and having this great atmosphere for us.”

Game 1

Post 21 (1-1) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning of the opener on a sacrifice fly from Regan Winkler that plated an additional run when the ball popped out of the catcher’s mitt. Hickory answered with a single run in the bottom half of the frame when Caroline McIntosh walked and scored on a two-out double from Zoey Boston.

Post 48 (1-1) completely turned the game around in the third, scoring six runs on six hits. A one-out single from Owyen Lyall plated Mia Hammond with the tying run after a fielder’s choice off the bat of Boston. Avery Alexander reached on an infield single to load the bases before Macey Pennell blasted a grand slam over the left-field fence, while a throwing error later in the inning scored Mayson Lail, who had doubled moments earlier.

Burke did manage two runs in the fourth on a sacrifice fly to right from Bridget Patrick and an RBI double from Sydney Wike, but Hickory pitcher Lail retired the next four batters to cap a complete-game performance. The right-hander gave up four runs (three earned) on three hits with seven strikeouts and two walks to pick up the win for Post 48.

At the plate, Hickory received one hit apiece from Boston, Hammond, Lyall, Alexander, Pennell, Lail and McIntosh. Post 48 began each at-bat with a leadoff walk and drew eight walks overall, getting two each from McIntosh and Pennell and one apiece from Lyall, Hammond, Boston and Paige Barrymore.

Post 21 finished with three hits, all in the fourth. Katie Cozort singled to lead off the inning, while Winkler followed with a base hit before Wike’s two-out double.

“Macey has had a year off and she hasn’t missed a beat coming back and helping us out big,” said Smith of the grand slam by the former St. Stephens High standout. “That gave us the big momentum that we needed.”

Smith added that Lail “finished it off with her pitching” and “did really well mixing her speeds and all that.”

Game 2

Maddie Crouch led off Game 2 with a solo home run to left-center, and Post 21 never looked back. Burke added two more runs in the opening inning on a passed ball and an RBI groundout from Carlie Watson.

Post 48 got on the board in the bottom of the first on a sacrifice fly to center from Boston, which allowed Hammond to cross the plate after reaching on a leadoff single. Hickory also scored a run in the second when Lail followed a one-out single from Pennell with an RBI double down the right-field line.

Nevertheless, Burke scored twice in the third on an RBI groundout from Watson and an RBI single from Patrick before tallying six runs in the fourth. Post 21 made it 6-2 on an RBI fielder’s choice from Cozort, while an RBI single from Winkler extended the advantage before a run-scoring throwing error and a three-run homer from Wike capped the scoring for the visitors.

Two errors allowed Post 48 to score a run in the bottom of the fourth, but it wasn’t enough to keep the game alive as Post 21 won thanks to the eight-run mercy rule. Patrick was the winning pitcher following four innings of three-run (two earned), five-hit ball during which she struck out one and issued no walks.

Patrick also had one of 10 hits for Post 21, which was led by three hits from Wike to go with two apiece from Cozort and Winkler and one each from Crouch, Morrison and Winkler. Meanwhile, Post 48 got a two-bagger from Lail and singles from Hammond, McIntosh, Pennell and Lyall.

“I think we’ve got a great group of girls,” said Smith. “They’re all ballplayers, and some of them were playing out of position. Unfortunately, we haven’t had them all there at a practice and it showed tonight, but once we get them to gel again I think we’ll be OK.”

Post 48 visits Alexander Post 170 tonight before hosting Wilkes County Post 31 next Tuesday, while Burke is at Wilkes on Thursday. All games will be five-inning doubleheaders that will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Game 1

Post 21;200;20;—;4;3;1

Post 48;106;0X;—7;7;3

WP: Mayson Lail (1-0)

LP: Katie Hamm (0-1)

Game 2

Post 21;302;6;—;11;10;2

Post 48;110;1;—;3;5;2

WP: Bridget Patrick (1-0)

LP: Owyen Lyall (0-1)

Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.

