Post 48 softball blanks Rutherford, advances to Area IV finals

As for Wednesday’s contest, it began with Hickory’s Addie Wray launching the first pitch of the opening inning over the left fielder’s head for a triple. Following a strikeout, Wray crossed the plate on an RBI groundout from Grace Loftin.

Post 48 added two more runs in the top of the third after Wray again led off with a hit, this time a bunt single. Avery Alexander followed with a single to left, then Loftin lifted a fly ball to right that advanced Wray to third. Wray later scored on a throwing error, while Alexander came home on a two-out single from Macey Pennell.

Hickory doubled its advantage in the fourth, recording three hits in the frame. Kayla Hollar smacked a single to right on the first pitch of the inning before Mayson Lail sacrificed her to second and Jada Spake plated her with a double into the left-field gap. Wray followed with an RBI single, while a throwing error — Post 31’s third error of the inning and fifth on the night — later allowed her to cross the plate.

“Getting that first run’s big, gave us some momentum, and then we took advantage of the miscues they had,” said Smith. “We did a good job up there executing on our bunts, moving our runners, getting those timely hits once they made those miscues.”

