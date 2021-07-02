Post 48 softball blanks Lincoln twice

After a walk to Emily Hedrick, Hickory’s Carlee Powell was hit by a pitch to load the bases with two outs. Brylynn McFarland followed with a two-run single, while a two-run triple from Alexander and a run-scoring fielding error off the bat of Hollar accounted for the rest of Post 48’s runs.

In the pitcher’s circle, Post 48 received five innings of scoreless, two-hit ball with three strikeouts and three walks from Helton. Post 30’s only hits came on leadoff singles from CG Dellinger and Ellie Rinkus in the second and third frames, respectively.

At the plate, Hickory finished with five hits behind two from Alexander and one apiece from Hollar, Pennell and McFarland. Post 48 batters also walked three times, with Alexander, Hedrick and McIntosh each earning a base on balls.

Post 48 also started Game 2 by scoring a single run in the first. Alexander again drew a leadoff walk, but was thrown out at third on a single to center from McIntosh, who moved to second on the throw. Following a bloop single from Hollar that advanced McIntosh to third, she scored on Pennell’s sacrifice fly to center.