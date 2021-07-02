Post 48 softball blanks Lincoln twice

CATAWBA — Thursday night’s doubleheader couldn’t have gone any better for the Hickory Post 48 Senior Legion softball team, as it earned a pair of shutout victories over visiting Lincoln Post 30 at Bandys High School. Following a 7-0 win in Game 1, Post 48 nabbed a 6-0 triumph in the nightcap to improve to 13-7 in 2021.
The games marked Hickory’s final Area IV contests of the regular season, as Post 48’s only remaining games will take place as part of a nonconference doubleheader against Union County Post 535 on July 15 at 6 p.m. The season-ending twin bill will be held at Bandys High and will precede the state playoffs, which start on July 19.
“I feel we’re coming together well as a team,” Post 48 manager Todd Smith said. “We’re missing a lot of players this week and last week, but we’ve had some players step up in those big positions where we need them and everybody’s starting to gel well right now.”
Post 48’s offense went to work right away in Game 1. After Avery Alexander walked to lead off the bottom of the first inning, she stole second, advanced to third on a groundout from Caroline McIntosh and scored on a sacrifice fly to center from Kayla Hollar.
From there, neither team was able to score until Hickory tallied six runs in the fourth to pull away. Hollar and Macey Pennell notched back-to-back singles to begin the inning before a groundout from Mayson Lail moved the runners up and an RBI groundout from Haven Helton made it 2-0 in favor of Post 48.
After a walk to Emily Hedrick, Hickory’s Carlee Powell was hit by a pitch to load the bases with two outs. Brylynn McFarland followed with a two-run single, while a two-run triple from Alexander and a run-scoring fielding error off the bat of Hollar accounted for the rest of Post 48’s runs.
In the pitcher’s circle, Post 48 received five innings of scoreless, two-hit ball with three strikeouts and three walks from Helton. Post 30’s only hits came on leadoff singles from CG Dellinger and Ellie Rinkus in the second and third frames, respectively.
At the plate, Hickory finished with five hits behind two from Alexander and one apiece from Hollar, Pennell and McFarland. Post 48 batters also walked three times, with Alexander, Hedrick and McIntosh each earning a base on balls.
Post 48 also started Game 2 by scoring a single run in the first. Alexander again drew a leadoff walk, but was thrown out at third on a single to center from McIntosh, who moved to second on the throw. Following a bloop single from Hollar that advanced McIntosh to third, she scored on Pennell’s sacrifice fly to center.
Hickory added two runs in the second when Helton avoided a tag at the plate on a groundball from Logan and Owyen Lyall scored on McIntosh’s second single in as many innings. The hosts also scored three runs in the fourth on a bases-loaded walk to Hollar and a dropped fly ball that allowed two runners to cross the plate.
Both squads finished with four hits, with Post 48 getting two from McIntosh and one apiece from Hollar and Helton. Meanwhile, Post 30 was paced by two hits from Tatum Martin and one each from Bailey Huss and Cailee Capps.
The winning pitcher for Hickory was Lail, who tossed five innings of scoreless, four-hit ball. She struck out seven and issued one walk.
“We did those little things right,” said Smith of Hickory’s ability to advance runners and drive them in. “Any time you put the ball in play good things can happen and when we got in those situations everybody stepped up, whether it be a deep pop fly to get runs in or thinking backside when you’ve got runners in scoring position to get those runs in. Everybody did a fantastic job hitting so we could manufacture those runs.”
He added that Helton and Lail “did a great job mixing up their speeds and hitting their spots. They kept them (Lincoln) off-balance and that’s key in any pitching.”
Game 1
Post 30: 000 00 — 0 2 1
Post 48: 100 6X — 7 5 0
WP: Haven Helton
LP: Madison Currence
Game 2
Post 30: 000 00 — 0 4 1