Post 48 softball announces 2022 schedule

After making a state tournament appearance in 2021, the Hickory Post 48 Senior Legion Lady softball team begins its 2022 season next month. The schedule for the upcoming season was recently released, with Hickory set to play nine five-inning doubleheaders for a total of 18 regular-season games.
Post 48 will play its home games at Lenoir-Rhyne University in 2022. The full regular-season schedule is as follows:
• Tuesday, June 7: vs. Burke County Post 21 (at Lenoir-Rhyne University), 6:30 p.m.
• Thursday, June 9: at Alexander Post 170 (at Alexander Central High School), 6:30 p.m.
• Tuesday, June 14: vs. Wilkes County Post 31 (at Lenoir-Rhyne University), 6:30 p.m.
• Thursday, June 16: at Burke County Post 21 (at Catawba Meadows), 6:30 p.m.
• Tuesday, June 21: vs. Shelby Post 82 (at Lenoir-Rhyne University), 6:30 p.m.
• Tuesday, June 28: vs. Alexander Post 170 (at Lenoir-Rhyne University), 6:30 p.m.
• Thursday, June 30: at Wilkes County Post 31 (at West Wilkes High School), 6:30 p.m.
• Tuesday, July 12: vs. McDowell Post 56 (at Lenoir-Rhyne University), 6:30 p.m.
• Thursday, July 14: at Asheville Post 70 (at Bob Lewis Park), 6:30 p.m.
Post 48 won the Area IV championship last season, finishing with an overall record of 17-9.