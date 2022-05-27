Post 48 rallies past Gastonia

GASTONIA — Following back-to-back losses, the Hickory Post 48 American Legion baseball team defeated Gastonia Post 23 9-5 on the road Wednesday at Sims Legion Park. Leadoff hitter Hayden Tabor had a game-high four hits for Post 48, which also received two hits apiece from Justin Skewes, Henry Stewart and William Weidner.

Hickory (2-3) also got one hit each from Ryan Zych, Luke Davis, Josh Barkley and Aidan Landrum, while Stewart was the winning pitcher thanks to 3 2/3 innings of three-run (one earned), two-hit relief with two strikeouts, three walks and a hit batsman. Elijah Miller started for Post 48 and provided 3 1/3 innings of two-run (one earned), five-hit ball with four strikeouts, one walk and two hit batsman.

Post 48 led 2-0 after two innings before Gastonia (1-1) tied things with single runs in the third and fourth frames. Hickory grabbed a 3-2 advantage in the top of the fifth before Post 23 responded with three runs in the bottom half of the inning, but Post 48 scored six times in the sixth to account for the final score.

Gastonia received two hits apiece from Austin Parker and Landon Jenkins, with Chandler Meeks, Jesse Osborne and Tripp Dow each chipping in one hit. Starter Josh Clanton took the loss for Post 23, while Osborne pitched two innings in relief.

Hickory was scheduled to host Mocksville-Davie on Thursday before entertaining Cherryville Post 100 tonight, while Gastonia hosts Matthews Post 235 next Wednesday.