Post 48 drops road game

MORGANTON — The Hickory Post 48 American Legion baseball team suffered its second road loss in as many games on Tuesday at Shuey Field, falling by a 7-1 final at the hands of host Burke County Post 21. Hickory was outhit 10-5 in the defeat, which dropped Post 48 to 1-3 overall and 0-3 in Area IV Western Division play.

As for Burke, it moved to 2-2 both overall and in Western Division contests. Three different players — Braxton Hensley, Colin Eckard and Brayson Buff — had two hits apiece for Post 21, which also received one hit each from Chapel Matson, Peyton Smith, Carson Dyson and Daniel Stevenson.

Isaiah McDowell and Ethan Hall led Hickory with two hits apiece, while Henry Stewart had the remaining hit for Post 48. Buff started and earned the win for Post 21 thanks to 5 1/3 innings of one-run, five-hit ball with three strikeouts, no walk and a hit batsman, with Matson pitching the rest of the game.

Post 48 starter Aidan Landrum took the loss after allowing five runs (four earned) on seven hits with four strikeouts, three walks and a hit batsman in 4 2/3 innings. Meanwhile, Hickory used Jack McGhinnis in relief.

Burke hosts the Gaston Braves on Sunday, while Post 48 was scheduled to visit Gastonia Post 23 on Wednesday before hosting Mocksville-Davie tonight and Cherryville Post 100 on Friday.