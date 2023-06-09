DENVER — The Hickory Post 48 American Legion baseball team suffered a road loss on Thursday, falling 6-2 at the hands of Lincoln County Post 455 at East Lincoln High School. Post 455 also outhit Hickory 8-4 as it improved to 1-2 on the year, while Post 48 is now 2-5.

Hickory scored two runs in the top of the second inning, but the rest of the night belonged to Lincoln County. Post 455 scored single runs in the bottom of the second and third innings before adding three runs in the fourth and one run in the fifth.

Lincoln County’s Maddox Walker led all players with four hits, with Elijah Miller notching two hits to pace Post 48.

Hickory travels to Caldwell County Post 29 on Saturday before hosting Rutherford County Post 423 on Sunday, visiting the Gaston Braves on Monday and hosting Cleveland County Post 82-155 on Tuesday.