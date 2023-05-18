GASTONIA — Jack McGhinnis pitched the first four innings for the win, Elijah Miller tossed the final three innings for the save and the Hickory Post 48 American Legion baseball team overcame shaky defensive play as it started the 2023 season with a 6-5 road victory over Gastonia Post 23 on Wednesday at Sims Legion Park. Post 48 outhit Gastonia 8-6, but committed six errors as compared to one error by the Post 23 defense.

Hickory (1-0) scored three runs in the top of the first inning before Gastonia (0-1) tied things at 3-all in the bottom of the second. Post 48 responded with two runs in the third, but Post 23 pulled within 5-4 in the fourth. Then Hickory scored a single run in the fifth and Gastonia scored one in the sixth to account for the final score.

Hayden Tabor, Isaiah McDowell and Easton Ledford each had two-hit games for Post 48, which was scheduled to host Gastonia on Thursday at Henkel-Alley Field at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds in Newton. Hickory returns to action on Sunday when it travels to Shuey Field in Morganton for a game against Burke County Post 21.