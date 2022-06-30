Post 48 baseball set for Area IV playoffs

The North Carolina Area IV American Legion baseball playoffs will begin on Saturday, with the opening round to consist of best-of-five series that will continue through next Wednesday, if necessary. The Area IV quarterfinals will take place July 8-12, while the Area IV semifinals are scheduled for July 14-20 and the Area IV championship series will be held July 21-23.

The No. 7 seed from the Western Division, Hickory Post 48 (6-12), will visit the No. 2 seed from the Eastern Division, the Gaston Braves (12-3), in Game 1 of a best-of-five first-round series on Saturday at 7 p.m. Game 2 will shift to Post 48’s home ballpark, the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds in Newton, on Sunday at 7 p.m., with the location for subsequent games alternating throughout the rest of the series.

Other first-round matchups include East No. 3 Gastonia Post 23 vs. West No. 6 Burke County Post 21, East No. 4 Matthews Post 235 vs. West No. 5 Henderson County Post 77 and West No. 4 Caldwell County Post 29 vs. East No. 5 Mint Hill Post 555. The top three seeds in the West (No. 1 Cherryville Post 100, No. 2 Rutherford County Post 423 and No. 3 Cleveland County Post 82-155) will receive opening-round byes, as will the No. 1 seed in the East, the Queen City Mustangs.

The two teams that reach the Area IV finals will advance to the state tournament July 26-30 at Campbell University in Buies Creek. The champion of that tournament moves on to the Southeast Regional Aug. 3-7 in Asheboro, while the regional champion advances to the American Legion World Series Aug. 11-16 in Shelby.

Post 48 enters the playoffs with back-to-back losses and five defeats in its past six games, while the Braves have earned four consecutive victories.