Post 48 baseball set for Area IV playoffs

Isaiah McDowell

Hickory Post 48's Isaiah McDowell, 7, gets ready to fire a pitch to the plate in a file photo from June 17. The No. 7 seed from the Western Division, Post 48 will battle the No. 2 seed from the Eastern Division, the Gaston Braves, in a best-of-five series in the opening round of the North Carolina Area IV American Legion baseball playoffs.

 Josh McKinney, Record File Photo

The North Carolina Area IV American Legion baseball playoffs will begin on Saturday, with the opening round to consist of best-of-five series that will continue through next Wednesday, if necessary. The Area IV quarterfinals will take place July 8-12, while the Area IV semifinals are scheduled for July 14-20 and the Area IV championship series will be held July 21-23.

The No. 7 seed from the Western Division, Hickory Post 48 (6-12), will visit the No. 2 seed from the Eastern Division, the Gaston Braves (12-3), in Game 1 of a best-of-five first-round series on Saturday at 7 p.m. Game 2 will shift to Post 48’s home ballpark, the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds in Newton, on Sunday at 7 p.m., with the location for subsequent games alternating throughout the rest of the series.

Other first-round matchups include East No. 3 Gastonia Post 23 vs. West No. 6 Burke County Post 21, East No. 4 Matthews Post 235 vs. West No. 5 Henderson County Post 77 and West No. 4 Caldwell County Post 29 vs. East No. 5 Mint Hill Post 555. The top three seeds in the West (No. 1 Cherryville Post 100, No. 2 Rutherford County Post 423 and No. 3 Cleveland County Post 82-155) will receive opening-round byes, as will the No. 1 seed in the East, the Queen City Mustangs.

The two teams that reach the Area IV finals will advance to the state tournament July 26-30 at Campbell University in Buies Creek. The champion of that tournament moves on to the Southeast Regional Aug. 3-7 in Asheboro, while the regional champion advances to the American Legion World Series Aug. 11-16 in Shelby.

Post 48 enters the playoffs with back-to-back losses and five defeats in its past six games, while the Braves have earned four consecutive victories.

