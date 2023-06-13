NEWTON — The Hickory Post 48 American Legion baseball team was scheduled to host Rutherford County Post 423 on Sunday before visiting the Gaston Braves on Monday, but both games were postponed.

Post 48 is now scheduled to play three consecutive home games, beginning with tonight's 7 p.m. contest against Cleveland County Post 82-155. Hickory will make up the game against Rutherford County on Wednesday at 7 p.m., while Caldwell County Post 29 visits Henkel-Alley Field at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds on Thursday at 7 p.m.

No makeup date has been announced for the aforementioned game against the Braves.

Other home games remaining on Hickory's schedule include a contest against Burke County Post 21 next Monday and a contest against Cherryville Post 100 on June 24.