NEWTON — Hickory Post 48 has released an updated schedule for the 2023 American Legion baseball season, which is set to begin tonight.

The opening game of the season will be a road contest against Gastonia, which will then visit Hickory on Thursday at Henkel-Alley Field at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds.

Other games scheduled for the 2023 season are as follows:

Sunday, May 21: at Burke County

Monday, May 22: vs. Gaston Braves

Tuesday, May 23: at Lincoln County

Sunday, June 4: vs. Asheville

Thursday, June 8: vs. Lincoln County

Saturday, June 10: at Caldwell County

Sunday, June 11: vs. Rutherford County

Monday, June 12: at Gaston Braves

Tuesday, June 13: vs. Cleveland County

Thursday, June 15: vs. Caldwell County

Monday, June 19: vs. Burke County

Wednesday, June 21: at Asheville

Friday, June 23: at Cherryville

Saturday, June 24: vs. Cherryville

Sunday, June 25: at Rutherford County

Wednesday, June 28: at Cleveland County

The first three rounds of playoffs run from July 1 to July 19, while the finals will take place July 20-22.