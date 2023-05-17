NEWTON — Hickory Post 48 has released an updated schedule for the 2023 American Legion baseball season, which is set to begin tonight.
The opening game of the season will be a road contest against Gastonia, which will then visit Hickory on Thursday at Henkel-Alley Field at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds.
Other games scheduled for the 2023 season are as follows:
Sunday, May 21: at Burke County
Monday, May 22: vs. Gaston Braves
Tuesday, May 23: at Lincoln County
Sunday, June 4: vs. Asheville
Thursday, June 8: vs. Lincoln County
Saturday, June 10: at Caldwell County
Sunday, June 11: vs. Rutherford County
Monday, June 12: at Gaston Braves
Tuesday, June 13: vs. Cleveland County
Thursday, June 15: vs. Caldwell County
Monday, June 19: vs. Burke County
Wednesday, June 21: at Asheville
Friday, June 23: at Cherryville
Saturday, June 24: vs. Cherryville
Sunday, June 25: at Rutherford County
Wednesday, June 28: at Cleveland County
The first three rounds of playoffs run from July 1 to July 19, while the finals will take place July 20-22.