Post 48 baseball releases schedule for 2022 season

NEWTON — Youthful heavy-hitters will soon step up to the plate when American Legion baseball starts its 2022 season at Hickory Post 48.

The spring and summer tradition resumes in May after the COVID-19 pandemic eliminated the 2020 season and shortened the 2021 one.

“Last year was an abbreviated season,” Bill Richard, a team organizer at the post, said. “They played 17 games in 21 days.”

Post 48 starts it season Monday, May 16, hosting a game against Asheville Post 70.

Other games on its schedule include:

• Wednesday, May 18: Home against Statesville Post 113.

• Friday, May 20: Away against Asheville Post 70.

• Tuesday, May 24: Away against Burke County Post 21 at Morganton.

• Wednesday, May 25: Home against Maiden Post 240.

• Friday, May 27: Home against Cherryville Post 100.

• Sunday, May 29: Away against Rowan County Post 3 at Salisbury.

• Monday, May 30: Away against Cleveland County Post 82 at Shelby.

• Sunday, June 5: Home against Henderson County Post 77.

• Sunday, June 12: Away against Maiden Post 240.

• Tuesday, June 14: Away against Cherryville Post 100.

• Friday, June 17: Home against Cleveland County Post 82.

• Sunday, June 19: Away against Rutherford County Post 423 at Henrietta.

• Friday, June 24: Away against Henderson County Post 77 at Hendersonville.

• Monday, June 27: Home against Burke County Post 21.

• Thursday, June 30: Home against Rutherford County Post 423.

Post 80 also will face Caldwell County Post 29 twice, once on Sunday, May 22, and again on Tuesday, June 28. The games’ locations are to be announced.

All games start at 7 p.m.

Post 48 plays at home on Henkel-Alley Field at the American Legion Fairgrounds, 1 American Legion Ave., Newton. Admission is $5.

The league is for high school-age players, Richard said. Teams can start with up to 21 players but must trim their rosters to 18 by the playoffs.

American Legion baseball has a long local history — “ever since I can remember,” said Richard, a longtime member of the post and a former state American Legion commander.

For information about American Legion baseball or to play, call Richard at 828-234-1674.