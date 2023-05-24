The Hickory Post 48 American Legion baseball team lost back-to-back games on Sunday and Monday, falling 3-2 at Burke County Post 21 and 6-2 in a home game against the Gaston Braves. Sunday’s contest was played at Shuey Field in Morganton, while Monday’s game took place at Henkel-Alley Field at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds in Newton.

Hickory (1-3, 0-1 Area IV Western Division) entered Tuesday’s home game against Lincoln County Post 455 having lost three consecutive games. Post 48 won’t play again until June 4 when it hosts Asheville Post 70.

During the 3-2 loss to Burke County, Post 48 trailed 2-1 before tying things at 2-all in the top of the seventh inning. However, Post 21 earned a walk-off win in the bottom of the seventh.

Hunter Byerly pitched all seven innings for Burke County against Hickory, allowing two runs on seven hits with three strikeouts and no walks. On the other side, Post 48 starter Easton Ledford went six innings.

For the game, Post 21 outhit Hickory 7-6. Burke County also benefited from four errors by the Post 48 defense.

Against the Braves, Post 48 fell behind 5-0 through two innings and trailed 6-0 before scoring twice in the bottom of the sixth. Gaston outhit Hickory 12-5.