GRANITE FALLS — The Caldwell County Post 29 American Legion baseball team defeated visiting Hickory Post 48 by a 6-2 final on Saturday at M.S. Deal Stadium. Trailing 1-0 after the first inning, Caldwell tied the score in the bottom of the second before scoring three runs in the fourth and two runs in the fifth, while Post 48 scored a single run in the top of the sixth to account for the final score.