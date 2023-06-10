GRANITE FALLS — The Caldwell County Post 29 American Legion baseball team defeated visiting Hickory Post 48 by a 6-2 final on Saturday at M.S. Deal Stadium. Trailing 1-0 after the first inning, Caldwell tied the score in the bottom of the second before scoring three runs in the fourth and two runs in the fifth, while Post 48 scored a single run in the top of the sixth to account for the final score.
Despite the loss, Hickory (2-6, 0-3 Area IV Western Division) outhit Post 29 11-7. Hayden Tabor, Tanner Kanipe and Kylan Bolick were among the offensive leaders for Post 48 with two hits apiece.
On the other side, Post 29 (2-5, 1-3) played errorless baseball while benefiting from three errors by Hickory’s defense.
Post 48 will look to end a three-game losing streak when it hosts Rutherford County Post 423 on Sunday. Hickory will also visit the Gaston Braves on Monday before hosting Cleveland County Post 82-155 on Tuesday.