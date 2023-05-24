NEWTON — The Hickory Post 48 American Legion baseball team topped visiting Lincoln County Post 455 by an 8-7 final on Tuesday at Henkel-Alley Field at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds. Hickory snapped a three-game losing streak as it moved to 2-3 on the season, while Post 455 is now 0-1.

Post 48 scored six runs in the bottom of the first inning and one in the second before Lincoln County rallied with five runs in the top of the third and two in the fourth. However, a sixth-inning run put Hickory back on top as it ultimately won by a single run.

Post 48 outhit Post 455 13-8, while both clubs committed two errors. Isaiah McDowell had three hits to lead Hickory’s offensive attack, with Tanner Kanipe knocking in a team-high two runs.

Hickory is now idle until June 4 against Asheville Post 70, which will visit Henkel-Alley Field for a 7 p.m. contest. Other games left for Post 48 are as follows:

• Thursday, June 8: at Lincoln County Post 455

• Saturday, June 10: at Caldwell County Post 29

• Sunday, June 11: vs. Rutherford County Post 423

• Monday, June 12: at Gaston Braves

• Tuesday, June 13: vs. Cleveland County Post 82-155

• Thursday, June 15: vs. Caldwell County Post 29

• Monday, June 19: vs. Burke County Post 21

• Wednesday, June 21: at Asheville Post 70

• Friday, June 23: at Cherryville Post 100

• Saturday, June 24: vs. Cherryville Post 100

• Sunday, June 25: at Rutherford County Post 423

• Wednesday, June 28: at Cleveland County Post 29

Following the completion of the regular season, the Area IV playoffs begin on July 1 with an opening round that will consist of best-of-five series. The quarterfinals will also feature best-of-five series, while the semifinals will be best-of-seven series and the final round will be either a best-of-three series or a single game.